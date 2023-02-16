Canelo Álvarez is one of the most acclaimed faces of modern-day boxing, exuding slick prowess. The Mexican star has set himself apart as an elite brand in the sport. Furthermore, he is far from hanging his gloves; hence, it is a no-brainer his fans would be interested in knowing more about his life beyond his vast boxing stint. So, who are Canelo Álvarez's children?

Canelo draws so much pride from fatherhood. Photo: @canelo

Canelo Álvarez, the P4P star, has had a string of relationships in the past decade. In 2021, he put fans in a frenzy when he tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez. The couple opened Pandora's box about the boxer's past relationships hence the question, who are Canelo Álvarez's children, and where are they today?

How many kids does Canelo have?

Saul Álvarez has fathered four children and does not shy away from fatherhood. He often shares bold photos of him hanging out with his kids, a testament to how much pride he derives from fatherhood. This article also addresses the question, who are Canelo's baby mommas?

Emily Cinnamon Álvarez

Full name Emily Saul Álvarez Nickname Princess, Cinnamon Gender Female Date of birth 12th October 2004 Age 17 years (as of February 2023) Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latin American Religion Christianity Parents Saul Canelo Álvarez and Karen Beltran Siblings Maria Fernanda, Saul Adiel and Mía Ener Famous for Saul Canelo Álvarez's first child Social media Instagram

Does Canelo Álvarez have a daughter? Emily Saul, Canelo's oldest daughter, was born on 12th October 2005 in Mexico to the boxer and his ex-girlfriend, Karen Beltran. Álvarez and Beltran broke up shortly after their daughter's birth while Canelo Álvarez's professional career was still gaining momentum.

Emily lives with her mother in Mexico and has a beautiful relationship with her father, whom she idolises. She is an enthusiastic equestrian and often participates in horse riding competitions. Details about her education are sealed off from the public. Nonetheless, she shares snippets of her life on her Instagram account.

Álvarez was fifteen when he had his eldest daughter. Photo: @emilyc.alvarez

At what age did Canelo have his first daughter?

The professional boxer was born on 18th July 1990 in Mexico. Since his eldest daughter was born in October 2005, he was fifteen when he had his eldest daughter, Emily.

Mía Ener Álvarez

Full name Ener Mía Álvarez Gender Female Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latin American Religion Christianity Parents Saul Canelo Álvarez and Valeria Quiroz Siblings Emily Cinnamon, Maria Fernanda and Saul Adiel Famous for Saul Canelo Álvarez's second child

Ener Mía is Canelo Álvarez's second child. She is assumed to have been born either in 2014 or 2015. her parents are supposed to have dated shortly before her birth. Her paternity has been subject to controversy for the longest time, and the boxer has not commented on the matter; hence, fans assume she is his second daughter. Information about her life is not publicly available.

Valerie Quiroz, Mía Ener Álvarez's mom, is a Mexican model and is alleged to be a one-time mistress of Chapo Guzman, one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world. Valeria has not commented on this aspect of her life. She allegedly took legal action against Saul to prove that Mía is his biological daughter.

Maria Fernanda

Full name Maria Fernanda Álvarez Gender Female Date of birth 28th December 2017 Age 5 years (as of February 2023) Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latin American Religion Christianity Parents Saul Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gomez Siblings Emily Cinnamon, Saul Adiel and Mía Ener Famous for Saul Canelo Álvarez's third child

Maria Fernanda is the professional boxer's third child, born on 28th December 2017. She is no stranger to the public since she was born years before her parents officially tied the knot in 2021. Fernanda Gomez, her mother, was the first woman to be romantically involved with a professional boxer officially.

Did Canelo Álvarez get married?

When Maria Fernandez was born, her parents' relationship was going through a rough patch that culminated in their breaking up. However, they finally found their way into each other's lives and officiated their union.

Maria's mother, Fernanda, is a Chilean model, social media star and businesswoman, and the public know him as Saul Canelo's wife. She was thrust into the limelight after their wedding in May 2021. Of all Canelo Álvarez's kids, Maria shares the closest bond with her father, and the boxer often shares their special moments on his Instagram account.

Maria Fernandez is a golf fanatic. Photo: @fernandagmtz

Saul Adiel

Full name Saul Adiel Álvarez Gender Male Date of birth 6th August 2018 Age 4 years (as of February 2023) Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latin American Religion Christianity Parents Saul Canelo Álvarez and Nelda Sepulveda Siblings Emily Cinnamon, Maria Fernanda and Mía Ener Famous for Saul Canelo's youngest child

Saul Adiel Álvarez is Canelo Álvarez's only son as of February 2023. He was conceived after the boxer's short relationship with Nelda Sepulveda. Even though they went their separate ways, their son made them bonded for life.

Unlike his siblings, there is not much information about Saul's birth details and life. His mother, Nelda Sepulveda, is a Mexican businesswoman and an alumnus of the San Diego Culinary Institute in California, USA. Saul lives with his mother.

These details about Canelo Álvarez's children give a snippet of the star's romantic life. Even though he had his eldest daughter at a tender age, he is a proud father and is happily married. He is also open to letting his children pursue their passions like his daughter Emily is.

