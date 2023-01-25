Meet Connie Ferguson's kids: Who are they and what are they doing today?

Connie Ferguson is one of South Africa's most iconic entertainers, with decades of acting under her belt, besides her other talents of entrepreneurship and modelling. Her late husband, Shona Ferguson, was also a widely-popular actor until his untimely passing in July 2021. The couple's two daughters are more private in comparison. So, who are Connie Ferguson's kids?

The famous couple’s children have gone into the entertainment industry. Photo: @ali.ferguson_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shona Ferguson’s children are also in the public eye. Still, they seem to prefer keeping many aspects of their personal lives to themselves, compared to their famous parents. Although there is not much information available because of their secluded lifestyles, here are Lesedi and Alicia Ferguson's profile summaries before we elaborate on their full biographies.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alicia Angel Ferguson Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson Nickname Angel Lesedi Date of birth 7 June 2002 31 December 1992 Age 20 years of age (2023) 30 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Capricorn Romantic orientation Heterosexual Heterosexual Current nationality South African South African Marital status Single Single Ethnicity Black Black Gender Female Female Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Parents Shona Ferguson and Connie Ferguson Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane (adopted father is Shona Ferguson) Children None One son (Rowena Cai Tshiamo Malema) Profession Entertainer/musician Actress and film producer Social media profiles Instagram Instagram

Even though they are not in the limelight as much, the famous couple's daughters seem to have followed in their parent's footsteps with their careers, being within the entertainment industry as well. Here are more in-depth details of both children and their famous parents.

Who is Shona Ferguson’s first wife?

Shona's first and only wife, Connie Ferguson (née Masilo), is a fellow entertainer and TV star. According to online reports, the pair met during a chance encounter when Shona dropped off mutual friends of his wife's sister at her home.

It was said to be love at first sight when the duo met, and they wed just a mere months later, in 2001. The couple was inseparable from the meeting until his untimely passing in 2021.

What is the age difference between Shona and Connie Ferguson?

Connie was four years older than Shona, but the four-year age gap never bothered the couple.

Did Shona and Connie have a child together?

Legally, they have two children together.

Alicia turned to music and is a drummer. Photo: @ali.ferguson_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How many biological kids does Connie Ferguson have?

Biologically, he has one daughter, Alicia. Connie had Lesedi from her first marriage with actor Neo Matsunyane. Shona adopted Lesedi shortly after marrying her mother, and she saw him as her father.

Does Shona Ferguson have a son?

The late actor only has two daughters.

Does Connie Ferguson have a grandchild?

Her eldest daughter, Lesedi, has one son named Rowena Cai Tshiamo Malema. The young actress had a child out of wedlock with what is believed to be her long-term boyfriend, Austin Malema. According to reports, they never wed, and it is also not confirmed whether the couple is still together as of 2023.

Does Alicia Ferguson have a child?

The couple's youngest daughter does not have a child.

Lesedi is an actress and TV producer. Photo: @sediimatsunyane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How old is Connie Ferguson’s first daughter?

Lesedi Ferguson is currently 30 years of age as of February 2023 and will turn 31 as of 31 December 2023. Her younger sister, Alicia, is 20 years of age as of 2023 and will turn 21 on 7 June of this year.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's career

According to her social media, she is actively working on developing her musical career, with a specific focus on drumming, which seems to be her passion.

Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson's career

She is credited as being an actress and film producer. She made her debut appearance as an actress on a local drama soapie Rhythm City, where she played the character Davina More for four episodes. She went on to star in the hit show Soul City as Lebo between 2014 and 2015.

She also worked in the casting department in a production role for the local show Unmarried between 2018 and 2020.

Connie Ferguson's kids may have chosen careers within the entertainment industry like their famous parents, but they keep aspects like their romantic lives to themselves. The family seems close-knit and occasionally posts family photos on social media.

READ ALSO: Meet Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, celebrity daughter of David Nehdar

While on the topic of children of famous parents, Briefly.co.za wrote a full biography on Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, the celebrity daughter of successful businessman David Nehdar.

The article discusses what we know of her life and the details surrounding her famous parents.

Source: Briefly News