Meet Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, celebrity daughter of David Nehdar

Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar is the daughter of the famous American actress Lacey Chabert and businessman David Nehdar. Lacey Chabert is a well-known actress who has starred in popular movies and TV shows, such as Party of Five and Mean Girls. On the other hand, David Nehdar is a successful businessman and philanthropist.

Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, the precious daughter of Hollywood actress Lacey Chabert and businessman David Nehdar, has captured the hearts of many with her adorable looks. Despite being born into the spotlight, her parents have managed to keep her life low-key. Nevertheless, in this article, we will take a closer look at the life of this young celebrity in the making and discover what makes her so special.

Julia Mimi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 2016 Age Six years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father David Nehdar Mother Lacey Chabert

Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar's biography

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. David Nehdar and Lacey Chabert are both American citizens. Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar’s parents are Lacey Chabert and David Nehdar. They tied the knot on 22 December 2013 in a colourful wedding event.

One can find some of Lacey Chabert and David Nehdar’s wedding photos online. The couple looks very happy and in love in the pictures. However, the couple has always been very private about their personal lives, which is why little is known about their child’s upbringing or education.

How old is Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar?

Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar's age is six years. The celebrity kid was born on 1 September 2016, making her a Virgo.

Why is Julia Mimi Bella famous?

Lacey Chabert's daughter is famous primarily because of her parents. Lacey Chabert is a well-known actress who has starred in popular movies and TV shows such as Party of Five and Mean Girls.

What does David Nehdar do for a living? David Nehdar is a successful businessman and philanthropist, but not much information is known about his profession. He reportedly has a degree in Business Administration. The couple's fame and success inevitably led to their children gaining fame.

Did Lacey Chabert have a baby?

Does Lacey Chabert have a daughter? She gave birth to her daughter Julia Mimi Nehdar in September 2016. She made the announcement on Instagram a week after delivering.

And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh, there you are. I've been looking for you.'" #TBT to the best day of my life. One week ago, I became a mom to this precious angel. Julia Mimi Bella.

Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say. Welcome to this big beautiful world, sweet girl!

What is Lacey Chabert's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lacey Chabert's net worth is around $4 million. This is primarily due to her successful acting career, endorsement deals, and voice-over work.

Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar is a young celebrity in the making, born into the spotlight as the daughter of Hollywood actress Lacey Chabert and businessman David Nehdar. As she continues to grow and develop, we cannot wait to see what the future holds for this young star.

