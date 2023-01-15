Ever wondered about the woman who gave birth to and groomed the talented Emmy award winner and Ozark star Julia Garner? If so, her name is Tami Gingold. She is a former Isreali-American actress, comedian, and therapist, best known as the mother of the Hollywood star.

Tami Gingold had a fair share of success in her career in the entertainment industry in the 80s though it was short-lived. Most of her films were under Israeli productions, and as such, she is less famous in America as an actress. Her hit movie then was The 17th Bride.

Tami Gingold's profile summary and bio

Full name Tami Gingold Gender Female Date of birth 1960 Age In her 60s (as of 2023) Place of birth Israel Current residence New York City, USA Nationality Israeli-American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Height in inches 68 Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Thomas Garner Children 2 Profession Actress, comedian, and therapist

Early life

The former actress was born in the mid-1960s in Isreal to a Jewish family. She keeps the information about her exact age and family in the dark, as much is unknown. But then, she will be in her 60s in 2023.

She speaks Hebrew and English and likewise practices Judaism. Notwithstanding, the celebrity mum has both American and Isreali nationalities. Regarding her educational background, there needs to be more information on the school she attended.

However, she seems to have learned and also started acting at a young age, indicating she had a college education.

Tami Gingold's occupation

Julia Garner's mother began her acting career in her early twenties in the 1980s. However, she acted for her native Isreal productions and had minor roles in the movies she appeared in. Tami Gingold's Isreal movies were mainly supporting roles and were mainly between 1980 and 1986. Nonetheless, here are some of Tami Gingold's movies and TV shows.

Morning Star (1980);

(1980); Anashim BeMil (1984) as a random sergeant;

(1984) as a random sergeant; The 17th Bride (1985);

(1985); House of Committee Rivalry (1986) as Yardena Shoresh.

Her top movie was The 17th Bride, where she acted alongside top actresses like Rosemary Leach and Lisa Hartman. In the process of the epic movie, she had a mental illness due to the stress in her marriage. Interestingly, the film was meant to showcase how World War 2 affected Czech residents.

Aside from being an actress, Gingold was a comedian. She hosted a late-night comedy program that is now comparable to Saturday Night Live (SNL) in America.

Tami later moved to the United States to search for better opportunities, but surprisingly, she started working as a therapist. Tami Gingold's therapist practice was on how to help people with daily issues, especially health issues.

Personal life

The occupational therapist is married to Thomas Garner, who is an American painter and art teacher from Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States. The exact time the couple got hitched is not revealed, but they reportedly met in the US when Thomas also left his hometown for New York City for greener pastures.

Tami's husband is sometimes mistaken for Hollywood actor Thomas Garner because of his closeness to Julia. He has never trodden on the path of acting before; they are different people entirely. Tami and Thomas's marriage as of 2023 is reportedly 32 years old.

Tami Gingold's children

Anna Garner, born in 1991, is Tami's first daughter. She took after her father as she loves making art. Additionally, she is a special education teacher who tutors the English language in a high school in Manhattan, New York (ESL).

Julia Garner, Tami's second daughter, was born on 1 February 1994 in the Riverdale side of Bronx, New York. She followed in the footsteps of her mother as an actress.

Julia is now a professional actress best known for her top-notch TV series and movies like Inventing Anna, Ozark, Grandma, and Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The talented young actress will be 29 years old in 2023. She has been nominated for the Golden Globe and won the Emmy for best supporting actress in the Netflix TV series Ozark.

Net worth

Tami Gingold enjoys the wealth and influence of her children. Her exact net worth is not specific for now, but her daughter Julia Garner has a net worth of $3 million. A few of Tami Gingold's images can also be seen on her daughter's verified Instagram page, @juliagarnerofficial, where she has over 1.4 million followers.

Tami Gingold has laid an excellent cultured path for her children, especially Julia Garner, who is basking as a blooming actress. As a result, she has become a name sought after among many fans and celebrities.

