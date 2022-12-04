Meet Argentinian make-up artist Vera Steimberg, Danny Moder's first wife

Who is Vera Steimberg? She is an Argentinian professional make-artist based in the United States. She gained public attention following her marriage to Danny Moder, an American cinematographer. She is also recognized for her significant work as a make-up artist in various notable Hollywood films such as Dolemite Is My Name (2019), Coming 2 America (2021) and Planet of the Apes (2001).

Vera Steimberg gained public attention following her marriage to Danny Moder, an American cinematographer. Photo: @makeupbyvera7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Danny Moder's first wife? She is called Vera Steimberg. She is a well-known make-up artist who has worked on numerous films with popular Hollywood actors and actresses since she started a career in the beauty and fashion industry. Danny and Vera married in 1997 and officially divorced on 16 May 2002. Her ex-husband then married famous actress Julia Roberts.

Vera Steimberg's profile summary

Real name Vera Steimberg Gender Female Year of birth 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Argentinian-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Children 1 Profession Make-up artist Net worth $1 million

Vera Steimberg’s biography

The famous make-up artist was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her family later relocated to the United States of America while she was young. Even though Vera is a make-up celebrity, details about her parents and childhood background remain unknown since she has not disclosed any information about them.

Where does Vera Steimberg live now? The American celebrity currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Vera Steimberg's age?

The American-based make-up artist is 49 years old as of 2022. Photo: @makeupbyvera7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American-based make-up artist is 49 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1973. However, her date of birth remains a mystery.

Vera Steimberg's career

Vera Steimberg is a professional make-up artist and beauty expert. She has been very passionate about her make-up career since a young age. She commenced her professional career in 1999 as an associate hair stylist and assistant make-up artist on the thriller, Total Stranger. The following year, she also worked as a make-up artist in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

Vera has been in the beauty industry for over a decade and has collaborated with prominent Hollywood celebrities such as Zoe Saldana, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Baker. She is also known for transforming Eddie Murphy into the titular character in The Nutty Professor. Furthermore, she has worked for Zoe Saldana in many of her movies as her personal make-up artist.

Since the beginning of her make-up career, she has landed more roles in numerous films, TV series and music videos because of her exceptional skills. She, however, gained prominence for her outstanding work in Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America and Planet of the Apes. Here is a list of some projects she has worked on as a make-up artist.

2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

2022: Amsterdam

2021: The Harder They Fall

2021: Coming 2 America

2020: Mank

2019: Coming 2 America

2006: Pepper Dennis

2002: Planet of the Apes

2002: The Adventures of Pluto Nash

2001: Planet of the Apes

What is Vera Steimberg’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American beauty expert has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her income is primarily attributed to her career as a make-up artist.

The American beauty expert has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Photo: @makeupbyvera7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Vera Steimberg's husband?

Is Vera Steimberg married? No, she is not married, therefore, she does not have a husband. She is reportedly in a romantic relationship with an Argentine guy, but she has not officially confirmed that. She was previously married to Daniel Moder, a renowned American cinematographer. The two married in 1997 and went their separate ways in May 2002 due to claims of infidelity.

Her ex-husband is recognized for his contributions to hit films such as The Mexican, Fireflies in the Garden, and Secret in Their Eyes. After separating from Vera, he married a prominent American film actress Julia Roberts. The couple has three children. Did Danny Moder have children with Vera? No, the two do not have a child together.

How old is Daniel Moder?

The popular cinematographer American is 53 years old as of 2022. He was born on 31 January 1969 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Does Vera Steimberg have children?

Yes, she has a son named Lucas, born in June 2004. However, not much is known about the kid and his father.

What is Vera Steimberg’s height?

The Argentinian-born beauty artist stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Moreover, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Does Vera Steimberg have an Instagram account?

Yes, the make-artist has an Instagram account with the handle @makeupbyvera7. Currently, Vera Steimberg's Instagram account boasts over 10.5 thousand followers. She is also on Twitter with almost 1.3 thousand followers.

Vera Steimberg is an experienced make-up artist and fashion beauty expert based in the United States of America. She came into the spotlight following her marriage to Daniel Moder, a popular American cinematographer. She is also known for her work as a make-up artist in various films, TV series, and music videos, including Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America.

READ ALSO: Who is Debbie Shreve? Bio, age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Debbie Shreve. She is an American movie and television actress. She was born on 5 June 1957 in California, United States. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2005.

Debbie Shreve is widely known for her significant roles in various movies and TV series such as Vengeance (2006), High Hopes (2006) and Tennis, Anyone...? (2005). She is also famous for her romantic relationship with actor Danny Trejo. Danny and Debbie have two children. They separated in 2017.

Source: Briefly News