Was outlaw country singer Cody Jinks in the military? Age, wife, personal life, profiles, net worth
Cody Jinks is one of the most talented outlaw country singers and songwriters. His ability to belt out notes and tell heartwarming stories through his music makes him one of the fan favorites. He is best recognized for his 2006 album I’m not the Devil, which reached the 4th spot on the Billboard country albums chart, and his 2018 album Lifers, which reached the second position on the same chart.
The musical journey of Cody Jinks dates back to his involvement in a band formed in 1998. His major contribution to it saw him quickly rise through the ranks into one of the most successful outlaw country singers. But, what rock band was Cody Jinks in? And more so, how did Cody Jinks get famous? Get all the details here!
Cody Jinks’ profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Meredith Cody Jinks
|Date of birth
|18 August 1980
|Place of birth
|Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, USA
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Age
|42 years (as of December 2022)
|Profession
|Singer and songwriter
|Genre
|Country, Texas country, Outlaw country
|Nationality
|American
|Parents
|Steve and Gayla Jinks
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Rebecca
|Children
|Two
|Estimated net worth
|$2.5 million-$5 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music
Cody Jinks’ biography
He is best known as a Texas-based outlaw country singer, best known for hits such as Must Be The Whiskey.
Cody Jinks’ age
Meredith Cody Jinks was born on 18 August 1980 in Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, to Steve and Gayla Jinks. He is 42 years old as of December 2022.
Cody Jinks’ education profile
The star attended Haltom High School. There are no reports of Meredith joining college or university, as he chose to focus on his music career after his high school graduation.
Was Cody Jinks in the military?
Meredith has written several songs about his Marine Corps service, which has his fans wondering if any of it is true. Did Cody Jinks serve in the Marine Corps? Indeed! He served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines as a mortarman (MOS 0341) and attained the corporal rank.
Cody Jinks’ career
Meredith started learning to play a few country music riffs on the guitar. In no time, he was good at it and became the lead singer and guitarist of the Fort Worth thrash metal band named Unchecked Aggression, initially named Silas.
The band was active from 1998 to 2003, and its other band members included Gary Burkham on bass, Ben Heffley on guitar, and Anthony Walker on drums. Gary left the band in 2000 and was replaced by Chris Lewis.
The band was famous for songs like Kill Me Again and Hell Razor, and albums such as The Massacre Begins. Unfortunately, they broke up after a trip to LA and Meredith took a year off from music.
Solo career
It was only around 2005 when Meredith got back in the game and started playing country music. He released his first album in the country genre in 2008.
In no time, Meredith began to develop his sound in an EP named Blacksheep, which was released in 2013. Today, the star has many albums and songs to his name and is backed by The Tone Deaf Hippies. Here is an overview of his work:
Studio albums
|Collector’s Item
|2006
|Cast No Stones
|2008
|Less Wise
|28 June 2010
|30
|11 April 2012
|Adobe Sessions
|12 January 2015
|I’m Not the Devil
|12 August 2016
|Lifers
|27 July 2018
|After the Fire
|11 October 2019
|The Wanting
|18 October 2019
|Mercy
|12 November 2021
Live Albums
- Red Rocks Live- 4 December 2020
EP
- Blacksheep- 18 June 2013
Career highlights
Jinks has had his fair share of success in the music industry. His 2016 album, I'm Not the Devil, reached #4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, with a record of more than 11,300 sold copies within the first week of its release. Similarly, his 2018 album, Lifers, reached #2 on the same chart.
What is Cody Jinks’ most famous song?
Although there are countless Cody Jinks’ songs, his best songs of all time as per most rankings include:
- Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leaving.
- Must Be The Whiskey.
- William and Wanda.
- Think Like You Think.
- No Words.
- Cast No Stones.
- Hippies and Cowboys.
- Give It All You Can.
- Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd Cover)
How much does Cody Jinks make per show?
The estimated speaking fee range to book Meredith for an event ranges from $100,000 to $200,000.
Unfortunately, there is no official information about Cody Jinks’ net worth. However, most of his profiles estimate it ranges from $2.5 million to $5 million.
Is Cody Jinks still married?
Meredith is still married to his wife Rebecca. The two have been together for years. Cody Jinks’ wife is a songwriter and Meredith’s number one supporter and inspiration for his songs. The lovebirds have co-written the songs Never Alone Always Lonely and William and Wanda.
How many kids does Cody Jinks have?
He has two, a daughter and a son. Unlike other celebrities, the singer has never shared the names of his two children and seems to enjoy keeping them away from the public eye.
Where does Cody Jinks live?
He still lives in Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, where he was born and raised.
Cody Jinks is a renowned country singer and songwriter, who is celebrated for hits such as Somewhere Between I Love You, and I'm Leaving and Must Be The Whiskey. He is also known for his chart-topping albums I’m Not the Devil and Lifers.
