Cody Jinks is one of the most talented outlaw country singers and songwriters. His ability to belt out notes and tell heartwarming stories through his music makes him one of the fan favorites. He is best recognized for his 2006 album I’m not the Devil, which reached the 4th spot on the Billboard country albums chart, and his 2018 album Lifers, which reached the second position on the same chart.

Cody Jinks is a famous outlaw country singer known for hits such as Must Be The Whiskey and William and Wanda.

Source: Getty Images

The musical journey of Cody Jinks dates back to his involvement in a band formed in 1998. His major contribution to it saw him quickly rise through the ranks into one of the most successful outlaw country singers. But, what rock band was Cody Jinks in? And more so, how did Cody Jinks get famous? Get all the details here!

Cody Jinks’ profile and bio summary

Full name Meredith Cody Jinks Date of birth 18 August 1980 Place of birth Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, USA Zodiac sign Leo Age 42 years (as of December 2022) Profession Singer and songwriter Genre Country, Texas country, Outlaw country Nationality American Parents Steve and Gayla Jinks Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Rebecca Children Two Estimated net worth $2.5 million-$5 million Social media Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music

Cody Jinks’ biography

Country singer Cody Jinks was born in Texas where he currently resides.

Source: Getty Images

He is best known as a Texas-based outlaw country singer, best known for hits such as Must Be The Whiskey.

Cody Jinks’ age

Meredith Cody Jinks was born on 18 August 1980 in Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, to Steve and Gayla Jinks. He is 42 years old as of December 2022.

Cody Jinks’ education profile

The star attended Haltom High School. There are no reports of Meredith joining college or university, as he chose to focus on his music career after his high school graduation.

Was Cody Jinks in the military?

Meredith has written several songs about his Marine Corps service, which has his fans wondering if any of it is true. Did Cody Jinks serve in the Marine Corps? Indeed! He served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines as a mortarman (MOS 0341) and attained the corporal rank.

Cody Jinks was in the Marines where he served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines as a mortarman (MOS 0341).

Source: Getty Images

Cody Jinks’ career

Meredith started learning to play a few country music riffs on the guitar. In no time, he was good at it and became the lead singer and guitarist of the Fort Worth thrash metal band named Unchecked Aggression, initially named Silas.

The band was active from 1998 to 2003, and its other band members included Gary Burkham on bass, Ben Heffley on guitar, and Anthony Walker on drums. Gary left the band in 2000 and was replaced by Chris Lewis.

The band was famous for songs like Kill Me Again and Hell Razor, and albums such as The Massacre Begins. Unfortunately, they broke up after a trip to LA and Meredith took a year off from music.

Solo career

After leaving the Fort Worth thrash metal band, Cody Jinks took a year break before he started making music as a solo artist.

Source: Getty Images

It was only around 2005 when Meredith got back in the game and started playing country music. He released his first album in the country genre in 2008.

In no time, Meredith began to develop his sound in an EP named Blacksheep, which was released in 2013. Today, the star has many albums and songs to his name and is backed by The Tone Deaf Hippies. Here is an overview of his work:

Studio albums

Collector’s Item 2006 Cast No Stones 2008 Less Wise 28 June 2010 30 11 April 2012 Adobe Sessions 12 January 2015 I’m Not the Devil 12 August 2016 Lifers 27 July 2018 After the Fire 11 October 2019 The Wanting 18 October 2019 Mercy 12 November 2021

Live Albums

Cody Jinks has released several albums over the years, such as 30, Lifers, Mercy, and After the Fire. Photo: @codyjinks on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Red Rocks Live- 4 December 2020

EP

Blacksheep- 18 June 2013

Career highlights

Jinks has had his fair share of success in the music industry. His 2016 album, I'm Not the Devil, reached #4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, with a record of more than 11,300 sold copies within the first week of its release. Similarly, his 2018 album, Lifers, reached #2 on the same chart.

What is Cody Jinks’ most famous song?

Although there are countless Cody Jinks’ songs, his best songs of all time as per most rankings include:

Singer/guitarist Cody Jinks is known for songs such as Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leaving, Must Be The Whiskey, No Words, Hippies and Cowboys, and William and Wanda.

Source: Getty Images

Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leaving.

Must Be The Whiskey.

William and Wanda.

Think Like You Think.

No Words.

Cast No Stones.

Hippies and Cowboys.

Give It All You Can.

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd Cover)

How much does Cody Jinks make per show?

The estimated speaking fee range to book Meredith for an event ranges from $100,000 to $200,000.

Unfortunately, there is no official information about Cody Jinks’ net worth. However, most of his profiles estimate it ranges from $2.5 million to $5 million.

Is Cody Jinks still married?

Meredith is still married to his wife Rebecca. The two have been together for years. Cody Jinks’ wife is a songwriter and Meredith’s number one supporter and inspiration for his songs. The lovebirds have co-written the songs Never Alone Always Lonely and William and Wanda.

How many kids does Cody Jinks have?

He has two, a daughter and a son. Unlike other celebrities, the singer has never shared the names of his two children and seems to enjoy keeping them away from the public eye.

Where does Cody Jinks live?

He still lives in Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas, where he was born and raised.

Cody Jinks is a renowned country singer and songwriter, who is celebrated for hits such as Somewhere Between I Love You, and I'm Leaving and Must Be The Whiskey. He is also known for his chart-topping albums I’m Not the Devil and Lifers.

