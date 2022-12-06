Glenn Guist is a famous American TV personality and professional gator hunter. He is well-known for being one of the cast members of the renowned American TV show Swamp People. Guist made appearances on the show along with his brother, Mitchell Guist. Surprisingly, they learnt the art from their father, and after his death, they decided to take it as a career. Where is he now?

Glenn and Mitchell spent time together hunting alligators without minding other aspects of life, including settling to have a family. Photo: @Glenmitchell (modified by author)

Unlike most people who want to get out of the swamp after making a fortune, Glenn Guist has remained true to his roots and wants to stay in the swamp forever. Together with his late brother Mitchell, they made a dynamic duo on the reality show Swamp People and got recognized as Glenmitchell. So, why does the gator hunter no longer appears on Swamp People?

Glenn Guist's profile & bio

Full Name Glenn Guist Nickname Glenn Birth date February 8, 1958 Age 64 years (As of 2022) Birthplace Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Gender Male Father Hubert Guist Mother Bonnie Albritton Marital Status Unmarried Siblings Hubert, Tonya, Daniel and Mitchell Zodiac sign Aquarius Height 5 feet 6 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Profession Television Personality, Fisherman & Hunter Net worth $300,000

How old is Glenn Guist?

Glenn was born on February 8, 1958, in Gonzalez, Louisiana, part of the United States of America. Thus, Glenn Guist's age is 64 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He holds American citizenship by birth and belongs to the White ethnic group.

Who are Glenn Guist's parents?

Glenn was born to Hubert Guist and Bonnie Albritton and is one of the five siblings of the family. His siblings are Hubert Guist Jr, Tonya Guist and Daniel Guist. Glenn has lost numerous family members, but the passing of Mitchell hit him the hardest.

Mitchell's death left Glenn and Tonya as the only surviving members of the siblings. Photo: @Glenmitchell (modified by author)

What happened to Mitchell Guist?

Mitchell was born on May 18, 1964, and started his career as an alligator hunter and later became a TV star. Sadly, he died on May 14, 2012, in Belle River, Louisiana. Reports say he suffered from a seizure while building a houseboat which caused him to fall into the Belle River. He was quickly rushed to Morgan City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The autopsy revealed he suffered from a heart attack.

Who is Glenn Guist's wife?

The 64-year-old TV personality was single as of 2022. There is no information about his relationship status, marriage record or children. Instead, the brothers spent time together hunting alligators without minding other aspects of life, including settling to have a family.

Glen Guist's career

The life of two brothers in the Swamp People TV series is exciting yet very intriguing for fans, who wondered how two people would choose to make time out with one of the world's most dangerous predators, alligators!

Their father taught the two brothers the art of gator hunting in the Conway Bayou community with lots of alligators and other wildlife. For them, hunting was a way of life to put food on the table, and it was not anything like a career until the coming of the reality show. Through the gator-hunting skill, it landed them a prime spot on the History Channel reality series Swamp People.

Alligator hunting has been Glenn's career for decades, appearing on the reality show from 2011-2018. Photo: @Glenmitchell (modified by author)

Why did they stop Swamp People?

Although Guist appeared on many episodes of the reality TV show, he is no longer among the show's cast members. He did not appear in season 12 or among the cast members in season 13.

The veteran hunter exited the reality show in 2018 after making 73 episode appearances in total. The History Channel premiered Season 13 of Swamp People on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and wrapped its 13th season in May 2022. However, little is known about why Glenn left the show.

Is Swamp People real or scripted?

It is always difficult to discern whether or not a reality TV show is real or scripted. Swamp People is not as scripted as many others but staged and not as pure as people might think. You cannot have a reality show without camera work, editing and some staging.

What is Glenn Guist's height?

He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has long blonde-coloured hair type and a pair of blue eyes. Known for his bushy white beard and white moustache, Guist likes to cover his grey-white hair with a cap.

How old is Troy Landry?

Troy is an American television personality and a famous gator hunter well known for his appearance on the reality TV show Swamp People, which aired on History Channel. Troy is a darling alligator hunter born on June 9, 1960, in Louisiana, the United States. He is 62 years old as of 2022.

Troy and his family are said to be one of the most traditional hunters in the bayous of South Louisiana. The reality TV shows Swamp People first premiered in 2010, with Troy being the show's star.

What is Glenn Guist's net worth?

The gator hunter has a net worth estimated at $300,000. His primary source of income is from the Swamp People, where he has participated in nine seasons. Additionally, he earns money from hunting, fishing and royalties.

Glenn is well-known for being one of the cast members of the renowned American TV show Swamp People. Photo: @Glenmitchell (modified by author)

How much do Swamp People make?

Some sources say that cast members make around $10,000 per episode. In addition, reports say that Terral Evans is a millionaire due to the show.

Through his unmatched skills in seizing large and scariest alligators, Glenn Guist won the hearts of many fans. They were known as Guist Brothers for their work, as they seemed to have all the chemistry between them.

