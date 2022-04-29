Who are the 40 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth?

Rock is one of the oldest yet most revered musical genres. It has birthed and nurtured some of the best and most successful musicians. They have crowned their careers by bagging awards and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. How wealthy are the richest rock stars in the world?

Fame and adoration have been the driving force for many upcoming musicians. However, no one pays enough attention to the gruelling lifestyle of non-stop touring. Even though making it to the top is a labour of long nights perfecting the craft, the reward is worth it. These remarkable details about the richest stars in the world are a testament to how much the sacrifice can earn you.

Top 40 richest rock stars in the world

Who is the richest rock star in the world? Gaining the marketing momentum and exposure is a lifelong process. However, talent is the key element that explains why these figures have featured in this list. While some have earned their income solely through music, others have diversified their income and increased their riches.

40. Paul Stanley $200 million

Paul Stanley is an American rock artist with a net worth of $200 million. He is famous for being the rhythm guitar player and co-lead vocalist for the rock band KISS. He is also the band's founding member and is one of the voices behind the band's decades-long success.

39. Kirk Hammett $200 million

Kirk Hammett is an American guitar player and songwriter. He is most famous for being the lead guitarist of Metallica, a successful heavy metal band. His net worth is approximately $200 million.

38. George Michael $200 million

George Michael was an English philanthropist, singer, songwriter and record producer. He rose to fame as a member of Wham! He later embarked on a solo career and set a record by selling more than 100 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

George Michael died in December 2016; hence, he is one of the wealthiest rock stars posthumously. His net worth is approximately $200 million.

37. Agnetha Faltskog - $200 million

Agnetha Fältskog is a Swedish singer and songwriter. She is famous for her role in ABBA, a Swedish pop group sensation. Before joining the group, she had released her debut album, which performed exceptionally well.

During her time at ABBA, Agnetha Fältskog became an international sensation alongside the other group's members. The group went on an indefinite hiatus in the 80s, forcing Agnetha Fältskog to embark on a solo career. Currently, Agnetha Fältskog's net worth is approximately $200 million.

36. Axl Rose - $200 million

Axl Rose is an American songwriter and musician. He is famous for being a founding member of Guns N' Roses, one of the most successful rock bands. His net worth is approximately $200 million.

35. Brian May - $210 Million

Brian May is an English musician, guitarist, singer, songwriter and astrophysicist. He is famous for being one of the greatest guitar players of all time. He was affiliated with Queen, a rock band where he was the guitarist. Currently, Brian May's net worth is $210 million.

34. Ozzy Osbourne - $220 million

Ozzy Osbourne is an English singer, songwriter, TV personality and actor. He is best known for being the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a heavy metal band. Ozzy Osbourne has also had a successful solo career, and his net worth is approximately $220 million.

33. Billy Joel - $225 million

Billy Joel is an American singer and songwriter. Apart from being one of the wealthiest rock stars, he set the record as one of the best-selling music artists by selling more than 150 million records worldwide. Billy Joel's net worth is approximately $225 million.

32. David Bowie - $230 million

David Bowie was an English musician, singer, songwriter and actor. He died in 2016, with his net worth estimated at $230 million. His music catalogue was valued at $100 million. In January 2022, his estate sold his publishing catalogue for $250 million.

31. Benny Andersson - $230 million

Benny Anderson is a Swedish musician and composer. He is famous for his affiliation with ABBA, the music group that rose to fane between the 70s and 80s. He has also worked with musicians such as Chess. His net worth is approximately $230 million.

30. Don Henley - $250 million

Don Henley is an American singer, songwriter and drummer. He is known for being one of the founding members of the Eagles, an American rock band. He also plays the guitar and sings lead vocals. Don Henley is one of the wealthiest rock stars in America, and his net worth is approximately $250 million.

29. Charlie Watts - $250 million

Charlie Watts was an English composer, musician, producer and horseman. He was famous for being the drummer for The Rolling Stones band and was considered one of the best drummers of all time. At his death, he had a net worth of $250 million.

28. Rod Stewart - $300 million

Rod Stewart is a British singer and songwriter and one of the richest rock stars in 2022. He has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide throughout his career, making him one of the best-selling musicians in world history. Rob Stewart's net worth is $300 million.

27. Robbie Williams - $300 million

Robbie Williams is a British born musician. He was affiliated with Take That during the 90s, although he left the group to pursue a solo career. Williams is one of the best-selling British artists of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Robbie Williams' net worth is approximately $300 million.

26. Phil Collins - $300 million

Phil Collins is an English musician, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, writer and actor. He was affiliated with the band Genesis, although he also had a successful solo career. He sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Phil Collins' net worth is approximately $300 million.

25. James Hetfield - $300 Million

James Hetfield is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist affiliated with Metallica as one of the band's founding members. His net worth is approximately $300 million.

24. Bjorn Ulvaeus - $300 million

Bjorn Ulvaeus is a Swedish musician, songwriter, composer, and producer. He is best known for his affiliation with ABBA, a Swedish music group. Bjorn Ulvaeus' net worth is approximately $300, making him one of the richest rock stars.

23. Anni-Frid Lyngstad - $300 million

Who is the richest female rock star in the world? Anni-Frid Lyngstad is the wealthiest female rock star globally. She is a singer and songwriter who grew to fame for her affiliation with ABBA, a Swedish band. She pursued a solo career after the band broke up. Anni-Frid Lyngstad's net worth is approximately $300 million.

22. Neil Diamond - $300 million

Neil Diamond is an American singer best known for being one of the most successful musicians of all time. Neil Diamond's net worth is $300 million.

21. Kiss - $300 million

What rock band is the richest? Kiss is an American rock band whose net worth is approximately $300 million. The band is famous for its face paint stage outfits and elaborate performances. They have the highest number of gold album awards.

20. Dave Matthews - $300 million

Dave Matthews is a singer, songwriter, actor and record label owner affiliated with the Dave Matthews Band. Dave Matthews' net worth is approximately $300 million.

19. Roger Waters - $310 million

Roger Waters is an English singer, songwriter and composer best known for being the co-founder and former bassist of Pink Floyd. He became a leading force after Syd Barret's departure. He left the group in the 80s and enjoyed a successful solo career, amassing a net worth of $310 million.

18. Dave Grohl - $320 million

Dave Grohl is an American rock singer, songwriter and director. He is famous for being the guitarist for the Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl's net worth is approximately $320 million.

17. Larry Mullen Jr - $350 million

Larry Mullen Jr is a musician and actor famous for being a co-founder and drummer of U2, an Irish band. He won 20 Grammy awards while working with U2. His net worth is approximately $350 million.

16. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr is an English singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known for being the Beatles' drummer, although he often sang lead vocals with the group. He has also had a successful solo career. Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.

15. Lars Ulrich - $350 million

Lars Ulrich is a Danish songwriter, producer and one of the founding members of Metallica. He was the first Dane to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lars Ulrich's net worth is approximately $350 million.

14. The Edge - $400 million

David Evans, popularly known as The Edge, is a British-born Irish rock star famous for being the best lead guitarist and keyboardist of the U2 band. He has also released a solo album. The Edge is one of the richest rock stars, and his net worth is approximately $400 million.

13. Adam Clayton - $400 million

Adam Clayton is an English-born Irish musician known for being the bass player for U2, the successful Irish band. During his career, he sold more than 170 million albums worldwide. Adam Clayton is one of the wealthiest rock stars, with a net worth of $400 million.

12. Gene Simmons - $400 million

Gene Simmons is an American rock and roll legend and co-founder of the band Kiss. He hit the peak of his career between the 70s and 90s, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Gene Simmons' net worth is $400 million.

11. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi is an American rock star, record producer, singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist. He is famous for being the founder of the rock band Bon Jovi. Jon Bon Jovi's net worth is $410 million.

Who are the top 10 richest rock and roll stars?

As the figures increase gradually, you can confirm that there are specific bands that have been recurring. It proves how successful they have been and how much fame earned them. Interestingly, some of these figures are still actively pursuing decades-long music careers. Who are they, and who is the richest singer in the world?

10. Eric Clapton - $450 million

Eric Clapton is a British rock star famous for being a blues-rock guitarist, singer and composer. Clapton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thrice as a solo artist and through his affiliation with the Yardbirds and Creams. Eric Clapton's net worth is $450 million.

9. Keith Richards - $500 million

Keith Richards is an English singer, record producer and songwriter. He is best known for being a co-founder, secondary vocalist and guitarist for The Rolling Stones, an English band that has sold more than 200 million records globally. Keth Richards' net worth is $500 million.

8. Mick Jagger - $500 million

Sir Michael Phillip Jagger, known to many as Mick Jagger, is an English singer, composer, producer and actor. He is best known for being the lead vocalist of The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger's net worth is $500 million.

7. Bob Dylan - $500 million

Bob Dylan is an American singer and songwriter whose acclaimed work was during the 60s, although his works have spanned five decades. Since the late 80s, he has toured consistently on what has been called the Never Ending Tour. Bob Dylan's net worth is $500 million.

6. Elton John - $500 million

Elton John is one of the most successful commercial artists of all time and the wealthiest rock star. He couples up as a singer, songwriter and pianist. He has sold more than 300 million albums globally, making him the fifth best-selling musical artist in modern history. He is also among the highest-paid celebrities. His annual salary is $80 million, while Elton John's net worth is $500 million.

5. Sting - $550 million

Sting is an English musician, actor, philanthropist and real estate investor. He is famous for his affiliation with The Police, an English band, although he has had a successful solo career. Sting's net worth is approximately $550 million.

4. Jimmy Buffett - $600 million

Jimmy Buffett is an American singer, songwriter, actor, author and businessman. He is famous for the "island escapism" style of his music. His business has also significantly impacted how much he is worth. Jimmy Buffett's net worth is approximately $600 million.

3. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer and songwriter whose career spans several decades. He is affiliated with the E Street Band, although he has had a successful solo career. He has sold more than 135 million albums, making him one of the best-selling musical artists in history. Bruce Springsteen's net worth is approximately $650 million.

2. Bono - $700 million

Bono is an Irish musician and political activist, best known for being the lead singer of U2. He also earns through being an investor and is involved in philanthropy work. Bono's net worth is $700 million.

1. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

Who is richer, Mick Jagger or Paul McCartney? Paul McCartney is the richest rock star in the world in 2022. He is a British musician and one of the most successful composers in the history of pop music, and one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. Paul McCartney's net worth is a whopping $1.2 billion.

These details about the richest rock stars in the world debunk how rewarding the genre is. These figures have gone beyond their comfort to amass the wealth. Others have been smart enough to consider diversifying their income.

