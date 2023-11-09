Aaron Paul's net worth, salary, income, investments and personal life

Aaron Paul is an American actor and producer best known for starring in the AMC series Breaking Bad. He has won a Critics’ Choice Award, a Satellite Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Saturn Award for his natural talent. With a career spanning over two decades, most of Paul’s fans are curious about how much he has amassed from his career. So, how much is Aaron Paul's net worth?

Aaron Paul at the Lincoln Centre in New York City, USA. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron Paul's net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2023. At the peak of Breaking Bad for the show’s final two seasons, Paul earned a $200,000 salary per episode.

There were 13 episodes in Season 5 and 16 in the last season 6. So, over those two seasons alone, he earned $5.8 million.

Aaron Paul's profile summary and bio

Full name Aaron Paul Nickname Aaron Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1979 Age 44 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Emmett, Idaho, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Centennial High School Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lauren Parsekian Children 2 Parents Darla and Robert Sturtevant Siblings 3 Profession Actor and producer Years active 1998-present Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Aaron Paul?

Actor Aaron Paul at the Premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' Motherless Brooklyn in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: UGC

Aaron Paul (aged 44 as of 2023) was born on 27 August 1979 in Emmett, Idaho, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. Paul is the youngest of four kids born to Darla and Baptist minister Robert Sturtevant. He attended Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho, where he graduated in 1997.

Aaron Paul’s height

Paul stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Aaron features brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is Aaron Paul married?

Aaron first met actress and director Lauren Parsekian at the Coachella Festival, and they became engaged in Paris on 1 January 2012. The couple exchanged nuptials in a 1920s Parisian carnival-themed wedding in Malibu on 26 May 2013.

They have a daughter named Story Annabelle (born in February 2018) and a son named Ryden Caspian (born in April 2022). The duo currently lives in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Professional career

Aaron Paul at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

The actor made his career debut in 1998 and has appeared in many films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Even the Losers (1998)

(1998) Suddenly Susan (1999)

(1999) Nikki (2001)

(2001) Wasted (2002)

(2002) The Snobs (2003)

(2003) Bones (2006)

(2006) Choking Man (2006)

(2006) Leo (2007)

(2007) Daydreamer (2007)

(2007) Smashed (2012)

(2012) Hellion (2014)

(2014) Central Intelligence (2016)

(2016) Welcome Home (2018)

(2018) Adam (2020)

(2020) Dual (2022)

What is the net worth of Bryan Cranston?

Paul’s co-star on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, has an alleged net worth of $30 million as of 2023. From the series, his salary was $225,000 per episode.

That was around $3 million for all of season 4 (13 episodes) and $3.6 million for season 5 (split into two 8-episode half seasons).

Actor Aaron Paul at the Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: UGC

Aaron Paul’s profiles

The Idaho native is active on social media. He has 6.5 million Instagram followers and 2.4 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Paul has 1.7 million Facebook followers as of 2 November 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’How much is Aaron Paul's net worth?’’ Paul's net worth has increased significantly thanks to his role in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He has received several awards and nominations for starring in the series.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News