Aaron Paul's net worth, salary, income, investments and personal life
Aaron Paul is an American actor and producer best known for starring in the AMC series Breaking Bad. He has won a Critics’ Choice Award, a Satellite Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Saturn Award for his natural talent. With a career spanning over two decades, most of Paul’s fans are curious about how much he has amassed from his career. So, how much is Aaron Paul's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron Paul's net worth is estimated at $20 million in 2023. At the peak of Breaking Bad for the show’s final two seasons, Paul earned a $200,000 salary per episode.
There were 13 episodes in Season 5 and 16 in the last season 6. So, over those two seasons alone, he earned $5.8 million.
Aaron Paul's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Aaron Paul
|Nickname
|Aaron
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|27 August 1979
|Age
|44 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|Emmett, Idaho, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Centennial High School
|Height in feet
|5’8’’
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Lauren Parsekian
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Darla and Robert Sturtevant
|Siblings
|3
|Profession
|Actor and producer
|Years active
|1998-present
|Net worth
|$20 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookTwitter
How old is Aaron Paul?
Aaron Paul (aged 44 as of 2023) was born on 27 August 1979 in Emmett, Idaho, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. Paul is the youngest of four kids born to Darla and Baptist minister Robert Sturtevant. He attended Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho, where he graduated in 1997.
Aaron Paul’s height
Paul stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Aaron features brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.
Is Aaron Paul married?
Aaron first met actress and director Lauren Parsekian at the Coachella Festival, and they became engaged in Paris on 1 January 2012. The couple exchanged nuptials in a 1920s Parisian carnival-themed wedding in Malibu on 26 May 2013.
They have a daughter named Story Annabelle (born in February 2018) and a son named Ryden Caspian (born in April 2022). The duo currently lives in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
Professional career
The actor made his career debut in 1998 and has appeared in many films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
- Even the Losers (1998)
- Suddenly Susan (1999)
- Nikki (2001)
- Wasted (2002)
- The Snobs (2003)
- Bones (2006)
- Choking Man (2006)
- Leo (2007)
- Daydreamer (2007)
- Smashed (2012)
- Hellion (2014)
- Central Intelligence (2016)
- Welcome Home (2018)
- Adam (2020)
- Dual (2022)
What is the net worth of Bryan Cranston?
Paul’s co-star on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, has an alleged net worth of $30 million as of 2023. From the series, his salary was $225,000 per episode.
That was around $3 million for all of season 4 (13 episodes) and $3.6 million for season 5 (split into two 8-episode half seasons).
Aaron Paul’s profiles
The Idaho native is active on social media. He has 6.5 million Instagram followers and 2.4 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Paul has 1.7 million Facebook followers as of 2 November 2023.
This article answers the many searches of ‘’How much is Aaron Paul's net worth?’’ Paul's net worth has increased significantly thanks to his role in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He has received several awards and nominations for starring in the series.
