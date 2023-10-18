Jo Koy's net worth, biography and personal life: Who is he?

Making people lose themselves in laughter is not a small feat, and any comedian can attest to that. More so, carving out a comedy career is harder than anyone might think. To make it as a stand-up comedian, you must be adaptable and appeal to diverse audiences. These details about Jo Koy's net worth delve into how the star has mastered the art.

Jo Koy has established himself as one of the most successful stand-up comedians. He has sold out most of his shows, setting records as one of the first figures to fill stadia and arenas. How did he transcend to such great heights?

Jo Koy's profile summary and bio

Birth name Joseph Glenn Herbert Stage name Jo Koy Gender Male Date of birth 2nd June 1971 Age 52 years old (as of October 2023) Birthday 2nd June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Tacoma, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Filipino-American) Religion Christian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 60 kg or 132 lbs Height 193 cm or 6'3" Education University of Nevada, Las Vegas (dropped out) Occupation Stand-up comedian Medium Stand-up, television, film Years active 1989–present Genres Observational comedy, black comedy, insult comedy, surreal humour, satire Subject Asian American culture, everyday life, pop culture, current events, gender differences, human behaviour, human sexuality Net worth $15 million (as of October 2023) Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Angie King "Nura Luca" (div. 2013) Children Joseph Glenn Herbert Jr. Parents Josie Harrison and Jack Herbert Siblings Robert Herbert, Rowena Cook and Gemma Herbert Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook Website

How old Is Jo Koy?

Jo Koy, born on 2nd June 1971, is an American actor and stand-up comedian. He earned his stage name from a nickname his family gave him. As of October 2023, he is 52 years old.

Who is the real mother of Jo Koy?

Jo Koy has a mixed ethnicity. He was born to a white American father, Jack Herbert, and a Filipino mother, Josie Harrison. His father worked in the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines when he married his mother.

Where is Jo Koy from?

Koy's family relocated from Spanaway, Washington, to Tacoma, Washington, and then to Las Vegas when he was in high school. He originally went to Spanaway Lake High School and later joined Foss High School. He was a student at the University of Nevada but dropped out to follow his passion as a stand-up comedian.

What movies did Jo Koy play in?

Koy credits his mother for his comic and acting prowess since she encouraged him to participate in school talent shows. He started his career in 1994 at a Las Vegas-based comedy club. He later earned a spot on Catch a Rising Star.

Jo debuted professionally in BET's Comic View and was featured in the show's two seasons. He has gone through star moments, featuring in stand-up specials like Jamie Foxx Presents: Laffapalooza! He has also been featured in the following films:

Year Film 2018 Virginia 2018 Wake 2019 Anastasia: Once Upon a Time 2022 Easter Sunday 2023 Haunted Mansion 2023 The Monkey King 2023 Leo

Jo Koy has also been featured in the following TV shows:

Year TV show 2013 Family Tools 2020 Mr. Iglesias 2022 Reindeer in Here 2023 Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens

Does Jo Koy have a new Netflix special?

In August 2023, a source intimated that Jo Koy had extended his relationship with Netflix. He had allegedly signed a deal with Netflix to bring his next stand-up projects to the streamer.

The two projects will mark Jo's fifth and sixth deals with Netflix. The first will be filmed at the King's Theatre in Brooklyn on 10th and 11th November 2023 and premier in 2024.

Who is touring with Jo Koy?

The comedian is on the Jo Koy World Tour, with tour dates scheduled until April 2023. The star has sold out tickets to most of his shows, including the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets).

Jo Koy's podcast

On 23rd July 2012, the star launched his podcast, The Michael Yo and Jo Koy Show, alongside Michael Yo, the TV host and comedian. He later joined the PodcastOne family and started hosting the weekly podcast, The Koy Pond. Two of his most successful comedy shows were Lights Out and Comedy Central: Don’t Make Him Angry.

Who is Joy Koy married to?

As of October 2023, the comedian is not married. He was previously married to Angie King, the Filipino-American singer. However, they divorced in 2013.

The comedian was allegedly engaged to Amy Bray in 2018 and was later linked to singer and actress Tia Carrere. In September 2012, Jo and Chelsea Hander made their relationship official on Instagram. Unfortunately, they broke up in July 2022.

The comedian's ex-wife delivered Jo Koy's son, Joseph Herbert Junior, in 2003.

Jo Koy's worth

The comedian is worth $15 million as of October 2023. He has accumulated his wealth throughout his long-standing career as a comedian. In November 2022, he sold out a 4,000-seat T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, setting a record as the first comedian to sell out the stadium.

Where is Jo Koy's house?

Jo Koy has significant investments in real estate. In July 2023, he parted with $10 million for an 8,000-square-foot mansion in Summerlin, Nevada. Later, he sold his mansion in Ascaya in Henderson for $20.5 million.

The comedian is widely recognised for his charity work. He runs The Jo Koy Foundation, which engages in philanthropic undertakings within Las Vegas.

How much did Jo Koy make on Netflix?

The stand-up comedian's deal with Netflix earns him a lot. According to sources, he rakes in over $0.5 million annually.

Besides exploring Jo Koy's net worth, these details about the star highlight his rise to fame. He has made an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

