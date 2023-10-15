Who was Dionne Warwick's ex-spouse, William Elliott?

Dionne Warwick's ex-spouse, William Elliot, was an American star and jazz musician best known for starring in Change of Habit and Bridget Loves Bernie. In addition, he was an ex-celebrity spouse widely recognized as Dionne Warwick's ex-husband. A renowned singer, actress and television host, Dione ranks number 74 on the Billboard Hot 100’s Greatest Artists of all time.

Dionne Warwick and her ex-spouse had been in an on-off marriage until their divorce in 1975. Sadly, Elliot died of cancer in 1983. What else is known about Dionne Warwick's ex-partner?

William Elliott’s profile and bio summary

Full name William David Elliot Other names Bill Elliot Nickname William Gender Male Date of birth 4 June 1934 Date of death 30 September 1983 Age at death 50 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Place of death Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Dionne Warwick Children 2 Profession Actor, musician Years active 1968-1980 Debut Adam-12 (1971)

How old was Dionne Warwick's ex-spouse, William Elliott?

William Elliot (aged 50 at the time of death in 1983) was born on 4 June 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Professional career

Elliot’s early appearance on television was in the series Dragnet. Some of his other acting credits include:

Uptight (1968)

(1968) Love, American Style (1971)

(1971) O’Hara, U.S. Treasury (1971)

(1971) Night Gallery (1971)

(1971) Where Does It Hurt? (1972)

(1972) Night of the Lepus (1972)

(1972) The Bold Ones: The New Doctors (1972)

(1972) The Rookies (1972)

(1972) Coffy (1973)

(1973) Hangup (1974)

As a drummer, William appears on the Together Again! album by Willis Jackson with organist Jack McDuff.

His drumming can be heard on four tracks: Mellow Blues, Cookin’ Sherry, Tu’gether and Contrasts. In 1964, together with saxophonist Joe Thomas, they released their Speak Your Piece album.

Who is Dionne Warwick?

Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest U.S. hit makers between 1955 and 1999 based on her chart history on Billboard's Hot 100 pop singles chart. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won many awards, including six Grammy Awards. Here are some of her major hits:

Song Year Reach Out for Me 1964 You Can Have Him 1965 Message to Michael 1966 This Girl’s in Love with You 1968 Promises, Promises 1968 You’re Gonna Need Me 1973 Once You Hit the Road 1976 Keepin’ My Head Above Water 1977 I’ll Never Love This Way Again 1979 Déjà vu 1979 No Night So Long 1980 Friends in Love 1982 All the Love in the World 1982 Heartbreaker 1982 Whisper in the Dark 1985 Age of Miracles 1993

How old is Dionne Warwick?

Dionne (aged 83 as of 2023) was born on 12 December 1940 in East Orange, New Jersey, USA. Warwick’s mother, Lee Drinkard, was manager of the Drinkard Singers, while her father, Mancel, was a Pullman porter, chef, record promoter and CPA.

Dionne had a sister, Delia, who died in 2008, and a brother, Mancel Jr., who was killed in an accident at age 21. Warwick attended East Orange High School in 1959 before proceeding to the Hartt College of Music.

Is Dionne Warwick married?

In 1966, the singer exchanged nuptials with William Elliot after a short dating period. However, they divorced in May 1967, citing irreconcilable differences. They reconciled and were remarried in Milan, Italy, in August 1967.

On 30 May 1975, the duo separated, and Dionne was granted a divorce in December 1975. They shared two sons, David Elliot (born on 18 January 1969) and Damon Elliot (born on 21 March 1973). Damon is a talented singer-songwriter and record producer.

How are Dionne Warwick and the late Whitney Houston related?

Dionne was Whitney’s first cousin. Their mothers were maternal sisters who shared a close sibling bond.

How much is Dionne Warwick’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dionne has an estimated net worth of $300,000. She amassed this wealth from her successful 68-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Dionne Warwick’s profiles

The New Jersey native is active on social media. She has 136k Instagram followers and 620.1k followers on Twitter. In addition, Dionne has 518k Facebook followers as of 6 October 2023.

William Elliott gained notoriety for being Dionne Warwick’s ex-spouse. Nonetheless, he had raised his career ranks as a musician and actor to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

