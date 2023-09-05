All about Kurt Russell's dad, Neil Oliver "Bing" Russell

Neil Oliver "Bing" Russell was an American actor and owner of a Class A minor-league baseball club. He was best recognized as Kurt Russell's dad and Wyatt Russell's grandfather. Wyatt is an ex-major league baseball player.

Growing up, Kurt Russell's dad was passionate about acting; hence, he pursued it at a tender age. He was also exposed to baseball but opted to own a club instead of playing the sport. Go through these details as they unpack his life and legacy.

Kurt Russell's dad's profile summary and bio

Full name Neil Oliver Russell Nickname Bing Gender Male Date of birth 5th May 1926 Place of birth Brattleboro, Vermont, USA Died 8th April 2003 in Thousand Oaks, California, USA Cause of death Cancer Age 76 years Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Grey Height 180 cm or 5'11" Education Business Alma mater Dartmouth College Occupation(s) Actor and owner of the Portland Mavericks Years active 1951–1990 Spouse Louise Crone ​(m. 1946)​ Children 4 (including Kurt Russell) Parents Ruth Vogel Stewart and Warren Oliver Russell Relatives Matt Franco (grandson) and Wyatt Russell (grandson)

How old was Bing Russell when he died?

Neil Oliver "Bing" Russell was born on 5th May 1926 in Brattleboro, Vermont, USA, to Ruth Vogel Stewart and Warren Oliver Russel. He died on 8th April 2003 in Thousand Oaks, California, USA. He was 76 years old when he died.

Education and early career

Bing was raised around the New York Yankees' spring training camp in St. Petersburg. His father ran a floatplane service; hence, he was an unofficial mascot of the New York Yankees. He was a student at Brattleboro High School, where he developed an interest in being an actor.

Neil made his acting career debut in the film Calvary Patrol. He later played Robert in The Magnificent Seven in 1960. He later landed roles in the following movies and TV shows:

The Guns of Will Sonnett (1967–1969)

(1967–1969) The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

(1969) Longstreet (1972)

(1972) Runaway! (1973)

(1973) The Rockford Files (1974)

(1974) The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

(1975) Emergency! (1973–1975)

(1973–1975) Little House on the Prairie (1976)

(1976) Elvis (1979)

(1979) Tango & Cash (1989)

Did Kurt Russell's dad play in Bonanza?

Yes, Kurt Russell's father's Bonanza role was among his first acting roles. Who is Kurt Russell's dad Bonanza? He features as Deputy Clem. Clem was Sheriff Roy's deputy and is friends with the Cartwrights. He takes over as the Virginia City Sheriff when Roy is away.

Did Kurt Russell's dad own a baseball team?

Besides acting, Kurt Russell's dad owned Portland Maverick, the only independent team in the Short Season Northwest League. He kept a 30-man roster, and his motto was fun. He also hired the first female baseball general manager in professional baseball.

Neil's team had the highest attendance in minor league history. The team and archival footage of Kurt Russell's father were featured in the documentary The Battered Bastards of Baseball in 2014.

Recognition

In 1974, the Sporting News honoured Neil Oliver Russell as the minor league executive of the year. In 2020, he was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Who are Kurt Russell's parents?

In 1945, while working at Teddy's Restaurant in Newport, New Hampshire, Russell's coworker introduced him to Louise "Lulu" Crone, who would later become Bing Russell's wife. Lulu officially became Neil Oliver's wife in 1946, and they remained married until his death.

How many kids did Bing Russell have?

The couple had four children: Jill, Jamie, Jody and Kurt Russell. Jill's son, Matt Franco, played for Westlake High, and Kurt played for the Portland Mavericks.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell (born 17th March 1951) is an American actor. He started acting at 12 and is famous for his feature in The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters (1963–1964). Kurt shared a platform with his father in the movie Elvis, where he portrayed Elvis Presley, and his father was featured as Vernon Presley.

He is also known for the following acting roles:

Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Ego in What If...?

Elvis Presley in Elvis

Mr. Nobody in F9

Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2

Mr. Nobody in The Fate of the Furious

Martin Duran, Sr. in Crypto

Randy Lloyd / The Narrator in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sheriff Franklin Hunt in Bone Tomahawk

Crunch Calhoun in The Art of the Steal

What did Bing Russell die of?

Neil Oliver "Bing" died on 8th April 2003 in Thousand Oaks, California. He succumbed to complications related to cancer.

Neil Oliver "Bing" Russell, Kurt Russell's dad, had an acting career for over four decades. He was featured in more than 100 TV productions. He also explored his passion for baseball by owning a club.

