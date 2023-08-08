Chris Rock's brother, Drew, from Everybody Hates Chris, is a heartthrob
Tequan Richmond is a renowned American on-screen star and rapper. He is best known for portraying Drew Rock on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Richmond also starred in Ray and General Hospital. He has become a fan favourite for his good looks, appearing in magazine ads such as Sports Illustrated. So, where is Chris Rock's brother, Drew, now?
Richmond developed his passion for acting at a young age and made his career debut at 10. He has become a household name in the entertainment industry.
Tequan Richmond's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Tequan Richmond
|Nickname
|T-Rich
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 October 1992
|Age
|31 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|Burlington, North Carolina, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'7½"
|Height in centimetres
|171
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Engaged
|Partner
|Tetona Jackson
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Anthony Richmond and Temple Poteat
|Profession
|Actor, rapper
|Net worth
|$500,000
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter
How old is Tequan Richmond?
Tequan Richmond (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 30 October 1992 in Burlington, North Carolina, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Tequan's parents are Temple Poteat and Anthony Richmond.
Tequan Richmond's height
The actor stands 5 feet 7½ inches (171 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Richmond has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Is Tequan Richmond married?
Richmond is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tetona Jackson. Tetona is an actress who gained fame for her roles in All Night (2018), Severed Road and Maximum Ride (2016).
The duo has a daughter, Harlie Giselle, born in 2021. However, information about Richmond's other child remains a mystery.
Does Chris Rock have a brother named Drew?
In Everybody Hates Chris, Drew is loosely based on Chris Rock's younger brother, Tony Rock.
What does Chris Rock's brother do? Just like Chris, Tony is a stand-up comedian and actor famously known for playing Uncle Ryan in the film.
Does Chris Rock have a brother, Andre?
Andre (born April 1967) is Chris' younger brother. He runs and owns a trucking business known as Julius Rock Trucking Inc. The businessman has remained a largely private figure, even in the face of his brother's spotlight.
Does Chris Rock have a friend named Greg?
Greg is based on Chris Rock's childhood friend, David Moskowitz. He is one of the only kids at Corleone Junior High who does not hate Chris.
Professional career
With a career spanning over two decades, Tequan has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
- ER (2002)
- Mad TV (2003)
- The Law and Mr Lee (2003)
- The Shield (2005)
- Strong medicine (2005)
- The Celestine Prophecy (2006)
- Numbers (2008)
- Weeds (2009)
- Private Practice (2011)
- Memphis Beat (2011)
- Blue Caprice (2013)
- Ringside (2016)
- The Unsettling (2018)
- Savage Youth (2018)
- Boomerang (2019-2020)
How much is Tequan Richmond's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the North Carolina native has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career.
Social media presence
Tequan is active on social media. He has 283K followers on Instagram and 42.7K Twitter followers as of 1 August 2023.
Tequan Richmond is most notably known for his role as Drew in the series Everybody Hates Chris. In the hit show, Chris Rock's brother, Drew, is known to be cooler than him.
READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth
Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark, Outer Banks and The Resident.
The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.
Source: Briefly News