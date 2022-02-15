Raistar is one of the most famous and coveted gamers. He is of Hindu descent and comes from an average family. Despite being this talented and attracting attention globally, he chooses to maintain a low profile. Nonetheless, his commendable success in gaming speaks volumes about him.

Akshay, or Raistar, as most people on the internet know him, is a talented gamer and YouTuber. He started playing Free Fire in the first season, and since then, he has set an impressive record. Sharing videos of himself playing the game on social media has fetched millions of fans. Raistar's biography is a testament to his success.

Raistar's profiles

Real Name: Akshay

Akshay Nickname: Akshay, Raistar

Akshay, Raistar Birthplace: Kerala, India

Kerala, India Hometown: Kerala, India

Kerala, India Nationality: Indian

Indian Languages: Hindi and English

Hindi and English Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Height in inches: 5'5"

5'5" Weight in kg: 53 kg

53 kg Profession: Gamer, streamer, YouTuber, content creator, and owner of Raistar gaming channel

Gamer, streamer, YouTuber, content creator, and owner of Raistar gaming channel Hobbies: Traveling, Playing Game, Listening to Music

Traveling, Playing Game, Listening to Music Free Fire ID number: 12022250

12022250 Raistar's name on Free Fire: ꧁ ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐

꧁ ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐ Clan: Arrow (Team 1)

Arrow (Team 1) GUILD name: GYANGAMINGG

GYANGAMINGG Team mates: Gyan Sujan and Tom Settan

Gyan Sujan and Tom Settan Discord: #raistar

#raistar Instagram: raistarff

raistarff YouTube: Rai Star

Who is Raistar?

Raistar is a renowned YouTuber and gamer. He has a legion of following on his social media platforms, where he shares gaming content. Despite his skill and expertise, his real identity is still a puzzle. His biography debunks some of the known facts about his life and how he became successful.

Raistar's real name

His real name is Akshay. Not much is known about his family.

Raistar's age

According to speculations, he was nineteen years old in 2021. If these details are credible, he will be turning twenty on his birthday in 2022.

Raistar's stats

Akshay is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Apart from uploading highlights for his gameplay on his YouTube channel, he has a commendable gaming record. He has played 14,884 squad games and won in 2,609 of them. This figure translates to a winning rate of 17.52%.

Raistar has a Kills/Death ratio of 4.08 and has bagged 49,638 frags. In dup mode, he played 4455 games and won 705 of them.

He has also played 88 squads in the ongoing ranked season and has registered a winning ratio of 6.81% and a Kill/Death ratio of 2.90. He has played 3,516 solo matches and registered a victory rate of 11.40% and a Kill/Deaths ratio of 3.44.

Who is Raistar Free Fire?

Raistar was born to a middle-class family in India. He began playing Free Fire from the first season. As he progressed, he gained thousands of followers on social media. Currently, Raistar's YouTube channel has 6.53 million subscribers.

On Instagram, he enjoys a following of more than 2.6 million people.

Did Raistar reveal his face?

No, the YouTuber and gamer has not revealed his face or identity publicly. However, several allegations about Raistar's face reveal and leaked images have surfaced severally on the internet.

What is Raistar's ID number?

His ID on Free Fire is ID is 12022250, and his game name is ꧁ ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐. He is placed in Platinum IV in Battle Royale-Ranked. In Clash Squad-Ranked, he is placed in Diamond 1.

Raistar's salary

On Social Blade, the gamer's monthly income lies between $1,500 and $234,000. His annual income is estimated to be between $17,600 and $281,100.

Raistar's net worth

It is unclear how much the gamer is worth. However, gauging from how much he makes from gaming, he could be worth more than a hundred thousand dollars.

Raistar was born to a middle-class Hindu family in Kerala, India. His passion for gaming has become his identity. It is unclear why he chose to make his identity a misery. However, the aforementioned details about his biography can make you know him better.

