Who is Topper Guild? Age, real name, wife, wasting food, profiles, net worth

Topper Guild is a famous social media personality from the United States. He rose to prominence on the TikTok platform after his first viral video went viral in March of 2021. He is most known for his wacky prank video clips, lifestyle, and comedy. Topper Guild's real name is Winston Topper Guild, and he has become a successful content creator on the platform.

The online star joined YouTube on July 9th 2014, and has since garnered colossal popularity on the channel. Photo: @topperguild

Source: Instagram

In his TikTok videos, he frequently appears with his close buddies. He also has a large following on Instagram, where he posts more lifestyle and comedic stuff.

Topper Guild's profile

Full name: Winston Topper Guild

Topper Guild Birthdate: August 21st, 2002

California, USA Zodiac sign : Leo

American Height in inches : 5'6"

195.5 Weight in pounds: 121

55 Eye colour : Hazel blue

Brown Father: Adam Harry

Dana Relationship status: Dating

Colie Nuanez (Colie.1) Education: Campbell Hall High School

Social media influencer and YouTuber Hobbies: Dancing, travelling

$1.5 million Instagram: @topperguild

@topperguild YouTube: Topper Guild

Biography

He is a well-known TikTok star born in the United States. What age is Topper Guild? Born on August 21st, 2002, in California, United States, Topper Guild's age as of 2022 is 20 years, and his Zodiac sign is Leo. His father, Adam, is a TikTok user, and his mother's name is Dana.

How did Topper Guild get famous?

The internet personality, whose real name is Winston Guild, came into the limelight through his TikTok account due to the comic content he often uploads. Photo: @topperguild

Source: Instagram

The social media personality rose to fame through TikTok, commanding a sizeable following. His first viral video a few weeks after joining was thanks to some encouragement from his brother, and he began to expand his following count considerably faster.

He posts lifestyle-related content, comedy, and prank video clips alongside his close group of friends on this platform. Topper Guild's friends are Lexi Griswold, Stephen Sharer, and Phoebe Anderson.

Since then, he has been blogging three to five times a day, and his following has grown to millions. When writing this article, Topper Guild's TikTok account has approximately 28.3 million followers and over 794.9 million video likes.

Apart from being a TikTok star, he is also popular on YouTube and Instagram. He started a YouTube channel at the age of 14, and as of 2022, Topper Guild's YouTube channel so far has 6.02 million subscribers. Some of the videos on the channel are; MY CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CONTROLS MY LIFE FOR 24 HOURS! and Topper Guild- Wasting Food for Clout. He, however, does not have Facebook or Twitter.

Who is Topper Guild's wife?

The American YouTuber is not married at the time of writing this article but has been in a romantic relationship with Colie Nuanez, popularly known as Colie.1

Are Topper Guild and Colie in a relationship? Yes, Colie Nuanez is Topper Guild's girlfriend, another well-known social media influencer, dancer and model. Since 2021, the two have been open about their love in public. They are on the same career path and have been dating for a while now, and she is around his age.

The YouTuber got engaged to his girlfriend, Colie Nunez, in November 2021. Photo: @topperguild

Source: Instagram

Did Topper Guild propose? Yes, he did propose to Colie. They got engaged in 2021 but called it quits on their relationship the following month and announced their separation. They are said to be back together again, but whether they are engaged or just dating is unclear.

Is Topper Guild a black guy?

There is no available information to ascertain whether the online sensation is black or not.

Topper Guild's net worth

The online celebrity earns between $10,000 and $20,000 each month through TikTok, YouTube, sponsorship, photoshoots, and fashion influencer work. His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.

How tall is Topper Guild?

The leading social media star is around 5 feet 6 inches (195.5 cm) tall and weighs around 121 pounds (55 kg). He has an athletic build with hazel blue eyes and brown hair.

What state does Topper Guild live in?

He is currently based in the state of California in the United States.

Topper Guild is a young American social media star recognized for his short comedy, pranks, challenges and lip-sync videos on social media platforms. The TikTok star has attracted a decent following across his social media account.

