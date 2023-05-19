Sophia Rosalinda Bratt is an American on-screen star and celebrity daughter. She is best known for starring in the blockbusters, Bigger Than Us (2021) and Best Summer Ever (2020). But, besides her illustrious career, Sophia is the daughter of renowned Hollywood stars Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto. Where is she today?

Sophia suffered a brain injury during birth. Photo: @benjaminbratt on Instagram (modified by author)

Sophia gives meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’The apple does not fall far from the tree.’’ She has carved a niche in the entertainment industry, following in her parents’ footsteps. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sophia Rosalinda Bratt Nickname Sophia Gender Female Date of birth 6 December 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Body measurements in inches 76-66-81 Body measurements in centimetres 30-26-32 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto Siblings Mateo Bravery Famous for Being a celebrity daughter Net worth $200,000

How old is Sophia Rosalinda Bratt?

Actor Benjamin Bratt (R) and his wife, actress Talisa Soto, at the AFI FEST. Photo: David Livingston

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt (aged 21 as of 2023) was born on 6 December 2002 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt’s disability

Unfortunately, the celebrity daughter suffered a brain injury during birth that left her with physical disabilities. The new parents, Talisa and Benjamin, were initially unaware of handling such a critical situation but later appointed a therapist to help deal with it. Sophia has since made significant progress.

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt’s height

The Best Summer Ever star stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), weighing 50 kilograms (110 lbs). Her body measurements are 76-66-81 inches (30-26-32 centimetres). Rosalinda has dark brown hair and eyes.

How much is Sophia Rosalinda Bratt’s net worth?

As of 2023, Sophia’s net worth is estimated at $200,000. She makes the majority of her earnings from her acting career.

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: @benjaminbratt on Instagram (modified by author)

Sophia Rosalinda Bratt’s profiles

Benjamin Bratt’s daughter is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. However, the Bigger Than Us star appears on her father’s Instagram posts from time to time.

Who is Benjamin Bratt?

Benjamin is an American actor and producer. With a career spanning over three decades, he has appeared in numerous TV shows and films. Some include:

Juarez (1987)

(1987) Demolition (1993)

(1993) Red Planet (2000)

(2000) Abandon (2002)

(2002) The Great Raid (2005)

(2005) Trucker (2008)

(2008) Snitch (2013)

(2013) Monsters (2015)

(2015) A Score to Settle (2019)

(2019) Dead for a Dollar (2022)

Benjamin has been awarded four ALMA Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for his natural talent.

Actor Benjamin Bratt (R) and his wife, actress Talisa Soto at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Despicable Me 2. Photo: David Livingston

How did Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto meet?

The couple’s love story began on the set of Pinero in 2001. After dating for a year, they exchanged vows on 13 April 2002. Benjamin and Soto share two children, Sophia and Mateo Bravery (born in October 2005).

Although Sophia Rosalinda Bratt has struggled with disabilities her entire life, she has not allowed this to get in the way of her acting career. She inspires many, showing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

