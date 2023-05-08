Sibi Blažić's biography and facts: who is Christian Bale's wife?

Christian Bale's wife, Sibi Blažić, is often seen next to her famous acting husband and she also dabbled in the industry and became successful. Although often pictured attending events together throughout the years, she remains reclusive. Here is her biography, including her production roles and other career roles she has taken.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić attended ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Los Angeles Premiere on 14 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Despite her husband's incredibly personal approach to their marriage, Christian has publicly stated that he never envisioned marriage until he met his current wife. With over 20 years of marriage and countless memories later, the couple seems stronger than ever.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Srboslava (Srbislava) Blažić/Sandra Bale Nickname ‘Sibi’ Date of birth 14 April 1970 Age 53 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American/Serbian Marital status Married to Christian Charles Philip Bale (2000) Ethnicity Serbian ancestry Gender Female Weight 55 kg (most widely reported) Height 180 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Slobodan Blažić and Nadezda Topalski Children Two children (Emmeline Bale and Joseph Bale) Profession Model, makeup artist, assistant, stunt driver Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million

Although not an actor, Sibi was previously involved in various productions through association and job occupation. Sibi has also dabbled in other creative work and has the title of a stunt driver.

How old is Sibi Blažić?

Sibi Blažić’s age is 53 at the time of writing, as she was born on 14 April 1970. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Sibi Blažić from?

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, making her an American national. As her distinctive name suggests, her ancestry originates from Serbia. She resides in Los Angeles, California, with her husband and children.

Sibi Blažić’s height

Sibi stands at an impressive 180 cm, a significant height for a woman. In comparison, Christian Bale's height is 183 cm.

Sibi has worked within the entertainment industry as an assistant to Winona Ryder. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Sibi Blažić’s spouse

She is married to Welsh-born English actor Christian Bale. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the actor stated that the duo met while she was working as Winona Ryder's assistant while he and Winona worked together on Little Women (1994). Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić’s wedding was on 29 January 2000.

Sibi Blažić’s children

She has two children with her husband. The kids are Emmeline Bale and Joseph Bale. Emmeline is 18 years old, and Joseph is the youngest sibling, at eight years of age.

Sibi Blažić’s movies

Sibi has credits in various movies, but her role in the films was as assistant to actress Winona Ryder. The movies in which she was officially credited include:

Lost Souls (2000)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Red Corner (1997)

George of the Jungle (1997)

The couple met on set. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Is Sibi Blažić a stunt driver?

Apart from her role in a behind-the-scenes capacity, Sibi was also a stunt driver for two other films. Christian has commented on his wife's skills, stating she 'terrifies' him regarding her bravery and driving abilities.

Who is Sibi Blažić in The Dark Knight?

Sibi Blažić’s role in The Dark Knight Rises was her first stunt-driving role. The 2012 film saw her husband, Christian as the lead actor, and both played an integral role.

Was Sibi Blažić in Ford v Ferrari?

The second production where Sibi worked as a stunt driver was for the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, another film that saw Christian star in the lead role.

Sibi Blažić’s net worth

Various online sources state a different value, but most reports estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million. In comparison, Christian's net worth is most reported online as $120 million, and his stunning Los Angeles mansion proves how he is reaping the rewards of his success.

Sibi Blažić’s social media profiles

Sibi Blažić’s Instagram does not seem to exist, nor does she seem to have any other form of social media. Her husband also does not seem active online, showing how much the couple values their privacy as a unit and as individuals.

