Frances Beatrix Spade's biography: What does Kate Spade's daughter do?

Frances Beatrix Spade is known to many as Kate Spade's daughter and only child. Kate Spade was a sassy and illustrious fashion designer. What happened to her daughter after her death?

Kate Spade left an indelible mark in the fashion industry as the brains behind the eclectic-yet-practical brand, Kate Spade New York. Her exuberant nature was evident in her fashion sense. She was also a wife and a mother to Frances Beatrix Spade. Did her daughter take after her love for fashion?

Frances Beatrix Spade's bio and profile summary

Full name Frances Beatrix Spade Nickname Bea Gender Female Date of birth 14th February 2005 Age 18 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Andy and Kate Spade Cousin Harper Spade Grandparents Judith M. Spade, Earl Brosnahan Jr., June Therese Mullen, Wayne M. Spade Famous for Kate Spade's daughter

How old is Frances Beatrix Spade today?

Frances Beatrix Spade (aged 18 years as of April 2023) was born on 14th February 2005 in New York, USA. Her close friends and family know her by her nickname, Bea.

Frances Beatrix Spade's parents

Frances' parents, Andy and Kate Spade, tied the knot in 1994. They met at work and relocated to Manhattan after Kate landed a job at the Mademoiselle Magazine. She left the job in 1991 to launch her brand after noticing a gap in the fashion industry.

Kate and Andy started the Kate Spade New York brand in 1993. The brand grew to become a fashion empire known for its signature handbags and had the likes of actress Ellie Kemper as its clientele.

Did Kate Spade have any children?

Yes, she did. Kate and Andy nurtured and grew the Kate Spade New York brand until 2005 when they had Frances, their only child. Kate sold all the shares she had in the company to focus on motherhood. She returned to business in 2016 and launched another brand, Frances Valentine.

What happened with Kate Spade?

Despite her recognition as a fashion industry darling in the 1990s, Kate Spade faced a couple of challenges that culminated in her death. She was found dead in her bedroom on 5th June 2018.

According to reports, she suffered from severe depression and acknowledged that she and Andy had been living apart during the last ten months of her life.

Was Kate Spade still married when she died?

Yes, she was. According to Andy, her husband and business partner in the billion-dollar brand, there were no plans to divorce. He also confirmed that Kate had suffered from mental health issues at points during their marriage, and the struggles only began when she was 49. Kate was 55 years old when she died.

Where is Andy Spade now?

Following his wife's tragic death, Andy relocated to the West Coast with Frances. He is into real estate, and in June 2019, he purchased a $3.5 million mission-style home in an upscale neighbourhood in California.

It is also impossible to establish the whereabouts of Kate Spade's daughter in 2023.

Who owns the Kate Spade brand now?

Tapestry Inc., formerly Coach, owns Kate Spade New York, the late fashion guru's brand. Tapestry Inc. bought the brand in 2017, and Michael Kors is one of its competitor brands.

What does Kate Spade's daughter do?

Thanks to her father's role in the filmmaking industry, Frances has two movie credits:

The Pleasure of Being Robbed in 2008

in 2008 The Black Balloon in 2012

Since there is no trace of Frances Beatrix Spade's Instagram account, it is unclear whether she intends to venture into the fashion industry or pursue acting. It is also impossible to establish the whereabouts of Kate Spade's daughter in 2023.

Frances Beatrix Spade's net worth

Her net is approximately $200,000 to $300,000, although these details are unverifiable. Her mother was worth $200 million at the time of her death.

The mention of Kate Spade's daughter's name often brings forth conversations about her mother's success and contribution to the fashion industry. Despite her mother's fame, Frances Beatrix Spade prefers life away from the limelight.

