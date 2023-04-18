Who is Alexis Roderick? All about Billy Joel's new wife

Michael Martin, well-known globally as Billy Joel, is an American musician whose passion for music started after his mother insisted he puts some time into the craft. He has succeeded in his career despite dropping out of school to pursue music. However, what do we know about his new wife, Alexis Roderick?

Alexis Roderick with her husband Billy Joel. Photo: @billyjoelfans, @closerweekly (modified by author)

Alexis is a 41-year-old mother of two daughters named Della and Remy. She graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in political science, economics, and Latin American studies. Furthermore, she has worked as a financial broker with the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney firm. Currently, Alexis is an equestrian.

Alexis' profile summary and bio

Full name Alexis Roderick Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1982 Age 41 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 65 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Education Stony Brook University Occupation Equestrian Net worth Approximately $5 million

Alexis Roderick’s age

Alexis was born on the 6th of May, 1982. As per her date of birth, she is 41 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Alexis Roderick’s education

Alexis went to Stony Brook University and graduated with a degree in political science, economics and Latin American studies. After completing her degree, she worked as a broker at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York City.

Who are Alexis Roderick’s children?

Her children are Della Rose Joel and Remy Anne Joel. Della was born on the 12th of August 2015 and became a big sister to Remy, born on the 22nd of October 2017. As of 2023, Della is eight, and her little sister is six.

What is Alexis Roderick’s net worth?

Reports state that she has a net worth of approximately $5 million, accrued through her former broker career, and as an equestrian. Furthermore, Alexis has previously won several horse-riding competitions, equally contributing to her initial net worth.

Alexis Roderick’s social media profiles

Alexis Roderick is Billy Joel's fourth wife. Photo: @billijoelfans (modified by author)

Alexis is not available on any social media platforms. However, numerous photos of her and her husband are available on Instagram and Twitter, even though she does not have a social media presence.

Who is Alexis Roderick’s spouse?

Billy Joel is Alexis’ spouse. He is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist nicknamed the Piano Man following the release of his song with the same title. Billy has had a successful career since his solo career in the 1970s.

How did Billy Joel meet his current wife?

He met his current wife through an outing in a restaurant in Huntington, New York. Seeing that he could not take his eyes off her, Billy went to her table to introduce himself. After his introduction, Billy left the table with Alexis' number. Regarding how old is Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, she is 41 years old. Sources mention that at the time of their marriage, Alexis was 33 years old while Billy was 66.

How much does Billy Joel make per concert?

The world-acclaimed musician makes at least $2 million from his concerts. Between 2014 and 2019, he made an estimated income of $150 million.

Why did Billy Joel split with his band?

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Joel split with his band because of a financial controversy between him and his manager. After Frank Weber, his ex-manager, was fired, Joel dismissed Liberty DeVitto, his drummer, who was shocked after not being told why he got cut from his band.

Is Billy Joel’s first ex-wife still alive?

According to reports, it is unclear whether Elizabeth Ann Weber, Billy Joel’s first ex-wife, is still alive. She reportedly went missing after her divorce from her ex-husband, Billy Joel.

Alexis Roderick’s height

The American-born equestrian is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 65 kilograms. Additionally, Alexis has brown eyes and blonde hair.

This article has provided the lesser-known facts about American equestrian and former broker Alexis Roderick, also popularly known as the new wife of the infamous American pianist Billy Joel.

