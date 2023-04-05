Meet Brayden and Tinsley Beane, Billy Beane's youngest kids

Being born to an accomplished celebrity only means that the public will be interested in your affairs. The pressure increases if your parents prefer you to live away from the limelight. That has been the case for Bradley and Tinsley Beane.

Twins Brayden and Tinsley Beane relax before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals at O.co Coliseum in June 2013 in Oakland, California. Photo: @Michael Zagaris

Brayden and Tinsley were born in Billy's second marriage. Billy is an acclaimed former American baseball player. The twins have grown to receive so much attention because of their father's celebrity status. As a result, their bio lets you into their lives.

Billy Beane's family

Brayden Beane Tinsley Beane Billy Beane Tara Beane Full name Brayden Beane Tinsley Beane William Lamar Beane III Tara Marie Greaves Beane Gender Male Female Male Female Date of birth 4th January 2008 4th January 2008 29th March 1962 11th August 1964 Age 15 years (as of April 2023) 15 years (as of April 2023) 61 years (as of April 2023) 58 years (as of April 2023) Birthday 4th January 4th January 29th March 11th August Zodiac sign Capricorn Capricorn Aries Leo Nationality American American American American Ethnicity Caucasian Caucasian Caucasian Caucasian Religion Christianity Christianity Christianity Christianity Hair colour Blonde Blonde Brownish blonde Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Dark brown Dark brown Marital status Single Single Married Married Famous as Billy Beane's son Billy Beane's daughter Former baseball player Billy Beane's wife

The former baseball star has been married twice and has three children. These details about his family let you into the much-guarded aspect of his life. They also let you in on the retired star's whereabouts and career milestones.

How many kids does Billy Beane have? The former baseball player has sired three children. His eldest was born from his first marriage. Brayden and Tingsley Beane are his youngest and only children with Tara.

Brayden Beane's bio

Bradley Beane was born on 15th January 2008 to Billy Beane and Tara Beane; hence, as of April 2023, he is 15. Information about his place of birth is not publicly available. Neither are there details about his childhood, upbringing and education.

Tinsley Beane's bio

Tinsley Beane, Bradley's twin, is also 15 years old as of April 2023. Like her brother, details about her life are not publicly available.

Billy Beane of the Oakland Athletics stands on the field with his kids Brayden and Tinsley during a workout at Fitch Park in February 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: @Michael Zagaris

Billy Beane's biography

Billy Beane is an American former baseball player. He is a front office executive and baseball operations executive. He is also a minority owner of the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball. Billy is also the minority owner of Barnsley of the EFL League One in England and AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Billy's career spanned between 1984 and 1989, and he played in the MLB as an outfielder for the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins. He joined the Athletics' front office in 1990 and became the general manager after the 1997 season. He was promoted to become the executive president after the 2015 season.

Billy grew up in Florida, Mayport and San Diego to a military career family. His father, a naval officer, taught him how to pitch. Billy nurtured his love for basketball, football and baseball in high school; hence, the high school coach added him to the varsity baseball team for his freshman year. He later quit football to focus on baseball after suffering an injury that threatened to end his baseball career completely.

Billy Beane relaxing in the dugout before a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Hohokam Stadium in March 2016 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: @Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics

Is Billy Beane still with the A's?

Yes, he is. In November 2022, the A's announced Billy Beane's move into a new role as senior advisor to John Fisher. They would work closely together on strategic decisions.

Billy Beane, Bob Melvin, Tinsley and Braydon Beane look around before a spring training game in March 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: @Michael Zagaris

Billy Beane's first wife

Billy's first wife was Cathy Sturdivant. Cathy is a tennis player and the University of California's three-time tennis all-American. Details on how they met and when they dated are not publicly available. Nevertheless, they have a daughter, Casey Beane.

Even though they divorced, Billy and Cathy have a cordial relationship and are actively involved in raising their daughter. Casey graduated from Canyon College in Ohio. She works with Citadel LLC, in Chicago, in the finance and accounting department.

What happened to Billy Beane's daughter?

Casey prefers living away from the limelight despite the fame her family enjoys. Nonetheless, she was portrayed in Moneyball, the 2011 baseball film. The movie tells Billy Beane's story as a former player and the current general manager of Oakland Athletics.

Kerris Dorsey portrays Casey, who is 13 years in the film. Casey lightens her father's dampened mood throughout the film.

Tara Beane's biography

Tara was born on 11th August 1964 in San Diego, California, so she is 58 years old as of April 2023, unlike her husband, who enjoys publicity and fame. She does not do interviews or share snippets of her life or family. Therefore, there is no verifiable information regarding Billy Beane's wife's family or upbringing.

Tara and Billy have two biological children, Brayden and Tinsley Beane. They have been careful not to raise them in the public eye. Therefore, details about their education and upbringing are not publicly available.

