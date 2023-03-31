Who is Nate Burleson's son, Nehemiah Burleson? Everything about him

Nehemiah Burleson is the second son of Nate Burleson and his wife, Atoya Burleson. Nate is a Canadian-born American former NFL player, television personality and sports commentator. The on-screen star co-hosts CBS Mornings, The NFL Today, and Nickelodeon. He is well known for his extraordinary sports delivery and quick reaction.

Nehemiah is the middle child of the Burleson family. Photo: @nateburleson on Instagram (modified by author)

Thanks to his parents' decision to keep him from the limelight, Nehemiah has lived a normal life like an everyday kid despite being a celebrity child. His biography sheds light on the lesser-known details about him.

Nehemiah Burleson's profile summary and bio

Full name Nehemiah Burleson Gender Male Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Ramapo Secondary School, New Jersey Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Nate Burleson and Atoya Burleson Siblings Nathaniel and Mia Pearl Famous for Being Nate Burleson's son Instagram @nehemiahburleson

Nehemiah Burleson's age

The blooming footballer's love life has never earned a public mention. Photo: @nateburleson on Instagram (modified by author)

Nehemiah's age has yet to be revealed to the broader public. However, it is speculated that he is 16 years and was born around 2007. This is yet to be confirmed as his parents prefer keeping details about his personal life under wraps.

Education

Burleson attends Ramapo Secondary School in New Jersey, where he plays for the school's football team. In addition, Nehemiah is a basketballer and track athlete. The blooming football star is set to graduate as a sophomore in 2024 and may join one of America's prestigious colleges soon after.

Nehemiah Burleson's parents

Nate Burleson (Father)

Nate was born on August 19 1981, and is 42 years old as of 2023. During his university days, the American public figure played as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. In 2014, he debuted as a TV host and won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Analyst.

Atoya Burleson (Mother)

Burleson attends Ramapo Secondary School in New Jersey, where he plays for the school's football team. Photo: @nateburleson on Instagram (modified by author)

Born May 31 1978, Atoya is 45 years old as of 2023. Like her husband, she is an on-screen star. The mother of three co-hosts a podcast called InsideLINES, whose discussions touch on marriage, work-life balance, mental health, entrepreneurship, racism and many more hot topics. In addition, Atoya is a social media personality, regularly posting beauty, fashion, fitness, parenting and travel content on her Instagram page.

Nehemiah Burleson's siblings

Nehemiah is the middle child of the Burleson family. His elder brother, Nathaniel, is also a football star. Mia, her younger sister, is also inclined towards sports, but her interest lies in tennis. She is also an art and theatre lover.

Nehemiah Burleson's girlfriend

The blooming footballer's love life has never earned a public mention. Nehemiah is still young and presumed to be currently focusing on his studies.

Nehemiah Burleson's net worth

The talented basketball player is still a student. Therefore, he lives off his parents' wealth. On the other hand, his father, Nate, has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful NFL player and television personality career.

In 2014, Nate debuted as a TV host and won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Analyst. Photo: CBS Photo Archive

Nehemiah Burleson profiles

The celebrity kid is still growing his social media following. He has 2892 Instagram followers with 10 posts. Conversely, Nate has 185k followers with 2928 posts on the same platform. He regularly uploads work-related content.

Due to his interest in football, Nehemiah Burleson might follow in his father's footsteps to become a renowned sportsman. More information is expected to surface about him as he grows up and his career takes shape.

