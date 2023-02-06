The personal life of Broderick Harvey Jr., Steve Harvey's son

Broderick Harvey Jr. is a celebrated American fashion designer who runs the fashion label, Need Money, Not Friends. Despite having a leading clothing brand, he is famous as the son of Steve Harvey, an American comedian and television host.

Broderick also serves at the Harvey Charity Foundation, supporting youth education. Photo: @Bharv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides his businesses, Broderick Harvey Jr. also runs several of his father's youth projects, such as Steve Harvey's East 112th Street Production. He is also a philanthropist who runs several charity organizations.

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s profiles and bio

Full Name Broderick Harvey Jr. Age 31 years old (As of 2023) Birth Date April 19, 1991 Birth Sign Taurus Birth Place Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Popular For As the son of Steve Harvey Profession Businessman, Entrepreneur Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 77 kg Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Father Steve Harvey Mother Marcia Harvey Siblings Karli, Wynton, Brandi, Morgan, Jason, and Lori Marital Status Single Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Education Morehouse College Social Media Instagram, Twitter Net Worth $3 million

How old is Broderick Harvey Jr.?

The celebrity son was born on April 19, 1991, to Steve Harvey and Marcia Harvey. Thus, Broderick Harvey Jr's age is 31 years as of 2023. He was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, along with his twin sisters Karli and Brandi and half-brother Wynton.

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s education

Harvey Jr attended North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Later, he pursued a degree in Arts at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, graduating in 2014.

What does Broderick Harvey Jr do for a living?

After his university education, he worked as a ticket coordinator for NuOpp Inc in 2015. Later, he focused on his photography business, B. Harv Photography. He also serves at the Harvey Charity Foundation, which supports the youth's education and the less fortunate.

Additionally, Broderick works at his father's venture, East 112th Street Productions, a company that specializes in film and TV production.

He also partnered with his friend Thabiti Stephens to establish a shoe line called Steps by Stephens. They usually donate 15% of the company's earnings to feed the homeless in Atlanta.

Together with his siblings, they appeared in a special edition of Family Feud, which was hosted by their father.

Who is Broderick Harvey Jr.'s girlfriend?

The fashion designer is not having an affair with anyone presently. He seems focused on running his fashion label and his father's businesses.

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s height

Harvey Jr. stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 77 kg. His eyes are dark brown, and his hair is black.

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s pictures

Below are more of his pictures:

1. Stunning

Being a fashion designer, he knows what works best for him.

Despite having a leading clothing brand, he is famous as the son of Steve Harvey. Photo: @Bharv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Looks elegant

Harvey Jr. knows how to dress for every occasion.

Broderick also serves at the Harvey Charity Foundation, which supports the education of the youth and the less fortunate. Photo: @Bharv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Casual wear

Looking cool even in casual wear.

Together with Thabiti Stephens, they established a shoe line called Steps by Stephens. Photo: @Bharv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s father

Steve Harvey is an American comedian, television host, producer and radio personality. He was born Broderick Stephen Harvey on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, US. He is 66 years as of 2023.

Steve got a significant breakthrough in his career in 1996 when he started hosting The Steve Harvey Show. Alongside his television career, he continued presenting his stand-up comedy acts.

Besides TV and comedy, Harvey has been an integral part of radio. He hosts a weekday morning radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. The radio show started broadcasting in 2005.

Who are Steve Harvey's wives?

The media celebrity has been married three times and has seven children. From his marriage to Marcia Harvey, he has two daughters. He later married Mary Shackelford, and they had another son named Wynton. The couple divorced in November 2005. In June 2007, he married Marjorie Bridges.

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s mother

Marcia Harvey is an African-American author famous for being the ex-wife of Steve Harvey. She was born on January 22, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Thus, she is 68 years as of 2023. She met Steve at a mutual friend's reception party.

Marcia and Harvey have three children together. Photo: @Bharv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Steve Harvey's real name?

He was born Broderick Stephen Harvey.

Who are Steve Harvey's biological children?

Steve has four biological children; three are with Marcia: Broderick Harvey, Brandi and Karli. Additionally, he has a son with Mary Shackelford named Wyton.

What is Broderick Harvey Jr.'s net worth?

The businessman has a net worth estimated at $3 million. He derives his income from his successful clothing business and other ventures he is engaged in. He lives a luxurious lifestyle in Los Angeles.

His father is reported to have a net worth of $200 million from his successful media career.

Above is everything you need to know about Steve Harvey's son Broderick Harvey Jr. Despite being born with a silver spoon, Broderick is a simple person who never likes to attract public attention.

READ ALSO: Was Jovita Moore ever married? All about her personal life

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Jovita Moore's personal life. Who was she? Jovita Moore was an American news anchor, journalist, and media personality who gained popularity due to her extraordinary news delivery and quick reactions.

Why is Jovita Moore still famous? She rose through the ranks of her career, working at WSB-TV for 23 years before succumbing to an incurable form of brain cancer.

Source: Briefly News