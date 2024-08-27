Ari Fletcher's net worth today: How rich is she in 2024?

Ari Fletcher is a prominent internet personality, entrepreneur and model. She is currently one of the most influential and highest-earning beauty influencers, following in the footsteps of top entrepreneurial influencers like Kylie Jenner. Ari Fletcher's net worth today solidifies her status as an authentic self-made multi-millionaire in the digital age.

Ari Fletcher's net worth has grown because she mastered the best way to leverage her substantial social media following to promote her brand. She has built a successful business empire through smart influencer marketing and social media monetization.

Ari Fletcher's profile summary

Full name Ariana Fletcher Other names Ari the Don Date of birth July 12, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single (as of 2024) Children Son Yosohn Parents Erin Fletcher (mother) Siblings Ashley (sister), Kyle Jamison (late brother) Education Chicago Vocational High School, Nothern Illinois University (dropped out) Profession Model, social media influencer, businesswoman Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Ari Fletcher's net worth in 2024?

Ari The Don's net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $10 million in 2024, according to various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. Her income comes from brand endorsements and her businesses.

How did Ari Fletcher become rich?

Ari's growing social media influence has helped her leverage her fame to make money. She monetizes her presence on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, earning a significant income from brand promotions and endorsements.

Some of the major brands Ari Fletcher has worked with include Savage X Fenty, Waist Snatchers, and Fashion Nova.

Ari Fletcher's business

Fletcher is a savvy businesswoman and has launched ventures that reflect her love for beauty and style. In 2016, she co-founded a hair extensions company called KYCHE Extensions with her cousin Britney.

Ari Fletcher's makeup line, Remedy by Ari, is one of her best-performing businesses. The all-inclusive beauty brand was launched in August 2022 and focuses on providing quality, vegan beauty products that are suitable for everyday routines.

Her entrepreneurial ventures also include a swimwear line called Remedy Swim, which she launched in August 2022. The brand offers a variety of stylish bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups.

She usually advertises her products on her Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. Her entrepreneurial skills have helped her turn her followers into loyal customers.

In her previous interview with Forbes, Ariana said working with big brands helped her learn the basics of running a business. She is also working on venturing into the kitchen space as a culinary enthusiast.

I've always been good at marketing. That's how I've been able to grow my platform. Now, I'm learning a lot about customer service, logistics, and e-commerce...Over the years, I've worked with so many different brands and companies that I've learned from by doing business with them.

How much does Ari get paid to post on Instagram?

The influencer previously said she made about $150,000 per month from Instagram monetization alone. The income comes from promoting brands on the platform.

How much does Ari Fletcher make a month?

Ari Fletcher's salary per month is unknown but she earns a six-figure combined income from her various ventures. Her products from her beauty brand, Remedy by Ari, cost from around $16 to over $300 on the company's official website. Her swimwear products can be purchased for as low as $18.

What is Ari Fletcher known for?

Ari the Don has a significant following on social media, where she shares lifestyle, beauty, and fashion content. Her Instagram account, @therealkylesister, currently has over 6.1 million followers, while her YouTube channel has over 654,000 subscribers. She is also popular on X (Twitter) where she has over 2.8 million followers.

Fletcher is also famous because of her high-profile relationships. She has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo since 2019. She dated rapper G Herbo from 2015 to 2018, and they share a son called Yosohn Santana Wright. Ariana has also been linked to professional boxer Gervonta Davis (2019), NBA player Antonio Blakeney (2018), and Young MA (2019).

Ari Fletcher's age and family

The beauty influencer is 29 years old in 2024. She was born on July 12, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother, Erin Fletcher, worked at a local cafe, while her father worked as a high school janitor.

Ari is the middle child with a younger sister called Ashley. Her older brother, Kyle, passed away in 2013 when Ariana was just 18 years old.

Ari Fletcher's education and career beginnings

Fletcher graduated from Vocational High School in Chicago. She later enrolled at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb but dropped out in 2013 following her brother's death. She then returned to Chicago to work as a waitress at Adrianna's Nightclub.

Ari was noticed by a modelling scout while still working as a waitress. She established her Instagram account in 2014 and started gaining significant attention as an Instagram influencer around 2015.

Ari Fletcher's net worth growth shows no signs of slowing down as she expands her brand and explores new opportunities. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and influencers. Ari Fletcher's billionaire status dream may not be out of reach if she continues on the same trajectory.

