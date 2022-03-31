Who is Ariana Fletcher? Age, family, parents, ethnicity, real name, net worth

Ariana Fletcher has become a household name in the internet world. She is an Instagram sensation known for her glamorous fashion sense and various enterprises. She has managed to become that successful while being a mother. So, who is she? Where is she from? Here is her full bio.

Ari Fletcher is a popular American businesswoman, social media personality, and model. Photo: @msarithedon

Source: Instagram

Ariana Fletcher is an American influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality. She is especially known for her beauty and bold photos on social media. She has also done collaborations with several magazines and brands. On Instagram, she has about 1.4 million followers, while her Twitter account has 1.8 million followers.

Ariana Fletcher's profile

Full name: Ariana Fletcher

Ariana Fletcher Nickname: Ari

Ari Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12th July 1995

12th July 1995 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Ariana Fletcher's age: 27 (as of 2022)

27 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height: 5 feet and 1 inch (152 centimetres)

5 feet and 1 inch (152 centimetres) Weight: 59 kilograms (129 pounds)

59 kilograms (129 pounds) Body measurements: 34-25-38 inches

34-25-38 inches Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: Kyle Fletcher(dead), Ashley

Kyle Fletcher(dead), Ashley Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality

Influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @msarithedon

@msarithedon Ariana Fletcher's Twitter: @AriTheDon

@AriTheDon YouTube: TheRealKyleSister

Ariana Fletcher's biography

The Instagram star in an all black outfit. Photo: @msarithedon

Source: Instagram

When is Ariana Fletcher's birthday? She was born on 12th July 1995, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. As of 2022, she will be 27 years old, and her star sign is Cancer.

What is Ari Fletcher's real name?

Her name is Ariana Fletcher. However, she has shortened it to Ari on social media.

What is Ariana Fletcher's ethnicity?

She is African American. Not much about Ariana Fletcher's parents is known. However, her father was a high school janitor, while her mother, Erin Fletcher, worked as a waitress at a local café. She was brought up alongside two siblings, Kyle, who passed away in 2013, and Ashley.

Career

Ari wears many hats. She is an influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality. Before she started her career, she worked as a waitress at Addriana's Night Club in her hometown.

Modelling

How did Ari Fletcher get famous? She started modelling on Instagram in 2015 and quickly gained popularity. Since then, Fletcher has worked with several brands such as Charette Cosmetics, Shopmzzemma, Everygurlluvsclothes, Moya's Majesty, Fashion Nova, Beyani Hair Collection, and Jadore Fancy.

YouTube

She has a YouTube channel called TheRealKyleSister, which started on 29th November 2016. Although she has only uploaded 15 videos so far, the channel is doing very well, with over 300k subscribers.

Is Ari Fletcher A Millionaire?

The social media star has made a fortune from her career as an influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality. Ariana Fletcher's net worth is $1.5 million.

Personal life

Ari spending some quality time with her son. Photo: @msarithedon

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is known to have dated G Herbo, an American rapper. Details of how Ari Fletcher and G Herbo met or started dating are not known. They nonetheless dated for about four years and had a son called Yosohn Santana Wright in 2018.

They, however, called it quits after G Herbo left Ari for his current girlfriend, Tiana Williams. Ari started dating Gervonta Davis, but the relationship did not last.

Recently Ari had put G Herbo and Tiana on a blast through her Instagram account, claiming that her son Yosohn had come home with a scar after spending time at his father's place. She accused Tiana of being mean to her son and demanded that she does not be around him. G Herbo is yet to release an official statement about the matter.

G Herbo was previously arrested for battery against Ari when the two were still together. According to Fletcher, G Herbo allegedly walked into her Atlanta house and removed their son after a heated argument escalated.

Physical stats

There is no doubt that Ariana is a beautiful lady. She stands at 5 feet and 1 inch (152 centimetres) and weighs 59 kilograms (129 pounds). Her hair and eye colours are both black.

Surgery

The Instagram personality in 2020 revealed that she had done surgery on her breasts. She also had a complete body makeover surgery. Fans had noted Ariana Fletcher before she could even reveal the news. She encouraged her people to buy the body they wanted through plastic surgery.

Ariana Fletcher has put a lot of effort into her modelling and business careers. All this she has done while taking care of her son.

