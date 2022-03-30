Who is Alexandra Cooper? Age, boyfriend, height, podcast, net worth, profiles

Call Her Daddy's fans recognize her as the face of modern feminism. Alexandra Cooper has established herself as the face of women as she has been at the forefront in fighting for women's rights and calling out any toxic masculine behaviours. But, who is this iron woman?

Alex is a famous American podcaster, radio host, and blogger. Photo: @alexandracooper

Source: Instagram

Who is Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy? She is an American podcaster, radio host and blogger. She is known as the co-host of the podcast Call Her Daddy alongside Sofia Franklyn.

Alexandra Cooper's profiles

Full name: Alexandra Cooper

Alexandra Cooper Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21st of August 1994

21st of August 1994 Place of birth: Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States

Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States Alexandra Cooper's age: 27 years (As of 2022)

27 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres)

5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) Weight: 59 kilograms (130 pounds)

59 kilograms (130 pounds) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Bryan

Bryan Mother: Laurie

Laurie Siblings: Kathryn and Grant

Kathryn and Grant School: Pennington High School

Pennington High School Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Dating

Dating Occupation: Podcaster, blogger and radio host

Podcaster, blogger and radio host Alexandra Cooper's net worth: $10 million

$10 million Alexandra Cooper's Instagram: @ alexandracooper

alexandracooper Twitter: @alexandracooper

Alexandra Cooper's biography

She was born on the 21st of August 1994 in Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States. Her father is Bryan, and her mother is called Laurie. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be disclosed. She also has two siblings, a brother named Grant and a sister called Kathryn.

She went to Pennington High School, located in Pennington, New Jersey. She joined the women's football team there, which she was very good at. She later got a scholarship to Boston University, where she continued to play football and won several MCT championships with her team.

Career

Cooper wears many hats, although all are media related. She is a podcaster, radio host and blogger. She got an interest in creating content after finishing university. In 2016, she landed her first job in media. She became an anchor for Dirty Water Media.

Call Her Daddy

Call Her Daddy is an advice and comedy podcast created by Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn in 2018. Photo: @callherdaddypod

Source: Facebook

Why is Alexandra Cooper famous? She became popular as the co-host of the podcast Call Her Daddy with Sofia Franklyn. Alex was on vacation in Texas when she met with Sofia, and the two immediately hit it off.

They started discussing other people's romantic relationships, drawing the crowd's interest. As a result, a member of their audience noted the two had great content and suggested they start a podcast.

Taking the advice, the pair started a podcast called Call Her Daddy in 2018. The show immediately gained popularity with a main focus on relationships and the dating culture in our world today. Later, David Portnoy, an American internet celebrity, blogger, and founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports, offered them a contract.

As 2019 came to an end, Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper's podcast had become one of the top-ranked shows.

The show, however, hit a rough patch due to intellectual property disagreements among Alex, Sofia and Portnoy. As a result, the two hosts stopped recording the show. After Portnoy offered them $500,000 each and the intellectual property of the show, only Alex decided to come back to the show.

The podcast's YouTube channel is doing very well, currently having 605k subscribers and 42 million views.

Who is Alexandra Cooper's boyfriend?

In February 2021, Alex revealed that she was dating but decided to keep the identity of her man a mystery. What is known is that the two first got together in 2020. However, since her podcast is about relationships, it is hard for her not to mention her love life. Therefore, she has referred to her mystery lover as Mr Sexy Zoom Man.

Fans, however, speculate that the mystery man is, in fact, Matt Kaplan, an American film producer, director and entrepreneur.

What professional athlete did Alex Cooper date?

The Call Me Daddy podcaster near waters. Photo: @alexandracooper

Source: Instagram

Alex has been previously linked with several celebrities, one of them being Slim Shady, known as Noah Syndergaard, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball. However, details of when Alexandra Cooper and Slim Shady started dating are yet to be revealed.

She has also made headlines for hooking up with Logan Paul.

What is Alexandra Cooper's height?

There is no denying that the popular podcaster is a lovely lady. She stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, about 165 centimetres. She weighs 59 kilograms or 130 pounds. Her hair and eye colours are blonde and hazel, respectively.

Is Alexandra Cooper rich?

The popular host has made a fortune from her career as a podcaster. In addition, she has made multi-million dollar deals from Call Her Daddy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $10 million. She is now among the highest-paid podcasters, joining the likes of Joe Rogan.

Alexandra Cooper has been the voice of women in dating. She has fiercely vocalized the rights of women, making her an inspiration. Her content is a fan favourite to many people around the world.

