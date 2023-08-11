Meet Lil Wayne's son, Dwayne Carter III: who is his mother?

Lil Wayne’s son, Dwayne Carter III, is one of the successful rapper's four children that he tends to keep away from the public eye due to his young age. His reclusive approach to his family makes fans even more curious about Dawyne's life, including who the youngster's mother is. Here is everything we know.

Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III posed backstage at the Chris Brown and Lil Baby ‘One Of Them Ones’ Tour on 10 August 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Lil Wayne's son Dwayne Carter III is one of the rapper's three sons, and he only has one daughter. Although he has different children from various women, the musician still tries to see all his children and celebrated his 40th birthday with all four kids.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dwayne Carter III Date of birth 22 October 2008 Age 14 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Biracial Gender Male Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Sarah Vivan and Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr Siblings Reginae Carter, Cameron Carter, Neal Carter, and Essence Vivian (half-siblings) Native language English

It is unknown what the custody agreement between Lil Wayne and Sarah ViVan is, but Dwayne Carter III is believed to primarily live with his mother, with Lil Wayne having access to his son too. Here are further details regarding the rapper's children.

Lil Wayne

Born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr, the rapper is no stranger to tragedy. At 12 in 1994, he suffered a near-fatal self-inflicted gunshot injury to his chest. He told his family it was accidental but later said it was an attempt to end his life after his mother told him to leave his rap aspirations behind. Luckily, he survived and became one of rap's most influential artists.

Lil Wayne’s age

The rapper was born on 27 September 1982 and is 40 years old at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Who is Lil Wayne's oldest son?

Dwayne Carter III is the musician's eldest son. 'Lil Tuney' is reportedly his family's nickname for him.

How old was Lil Wayne when he had his daughter?

Reginae Carter is his only daughter and first child. Reginae was born on 29 November 1998, when Lil Wayne was just 16. Reginae is 24 years old at the time of writing.

Lil Wayne Carter and his eldest son attended his daughter Reginae‘s 13th Birthday party at The Callanwolde Mansion on 19 November 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

How many platinums does Lil Wayne have?

Any rap lover knows who Lil Wayne is, as do many others who do not listen to the genre since he is such a prolific artist with many RIAA certification plaques to boost. With 62 gold and platinum certifications, it is easy to see why he is considered one of the most influential rap artists.

Lil Wayne’s net worth

The rapper's net worth is most reported at $170 million. Interestingly enough, Lil Wayne has since publicly said he does 'not have a cent' close to that figure, making it difficult to give an exact value.

Dwayne Michael Carter III

Dwayne Michael Carter III is Lil Wayne's first son, and despite his parents not being together, both make an effort to ensure Dwayne still has a strong bond with his parents and half-siblings. Here is the limited information available on his life at such a young age.

Sarah ViVan and Dwayne Michael Carter III attended the Atlanta Screening of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’ on 26 May 2016. Photo: Rick Diamond

Dwayne Michael Carter III's age

Born on 22 October 2008, the youngster is 14 years old and will be 15 on 22 October 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra, like his father.

Who is the mother of Dwayne Carter III?

Dwayne Carter III’s mom is Sarah ViVan, a social media and radio personality. Sarah ViVan and Lil Wayne met at a nightclub in Cincinnati, but they reportedly ended things sometime after the birth of their son.

Dwayne Carter III’s siblings

Dwayne's siblings include Kameron Carter, Neal Carter, Reginae Carter, and Essence Vivian. Each of them is his half-sibling on mostly his father's side, with Essence being his half-sibling on Sarah's side of the family.

Despite having such well-known parents, Dwayne Carter III lives a private life mainly away from the intrusive lens of the public eye. But he still supports his rapper father during his milestones, and Lil Wayne is still close to his son today.

