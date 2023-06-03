The tragic story of Raymond Craig Turner, Tina Turner's son

The late international superstar and music legend Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock' n' Roll, had four children. Despite the fame, she lived a difficult life marred with agony, marked by abuse and the loss of her two biological sons. Here is the tragic story of her eldest son Raymond Craig Turner.

Raymond Craig Turner was best recognized as Tina Turner's eldest son. Photo: @lassezimmer and @ilovetinaturner (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

No parent ever stops grieving the loss of their child because that pain never goes away. But two? That pain is unthinkable. Sadly, this is the pain the music icon Tina Turner endured before her death. She lost both of her sons in less than five years. Here is Raymond Craig Turner's biography and details of his tragic death.

Raymond Craig Turner's profile and bio summary

Famous as Tina Turner's son Date of birth 29 August 1958 Zodiac sign Virgo Age at the time of his death 59 Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education profile Santa Monica College Profession at the time of death Real Estate Agent Company Rodeo Realty Mother Tina Turner (deceased) Father Raymond Hill (deceased) Siblings Ronald 'Ronnie' Renelle (deceased), Ike Jr., and Michael

Raymond Craig Turner's parents

Ike & Tina Turner pictured with their children. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner, Ike Turner, Jr., Craig Hill, and Ronnie Turner. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

He was born on 29 August 1958 to Tina Turner and her then partner, Raymond Hill, the saxophonist in the blues band Kings of Rhythm. Unfortunately, things between the two did not work out, and they called it quits.

Tina Turner whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, started a relationship with Ike Turner Sr. before joining his band and later marrying him. Craig would then be adopted by Ike and change his name to Craig Raymond Turner.

How many babies did Tina Turner have?

She had two biological sons and two adopted sons. She adopted Ike's two sons from his previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor.

Ike and Tina's troubled relationship

Tina and Ike's relationship was abusive, and their children witnessed it all. In a 2005 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, Tina revealed that Craig was very emotional, and he reacted morosely to her abusive marriage. She further told Oprah Winfrey, "He'd always look down in sadness."

Raymond Craig Turner's mother Tina and step-father Ike had an abusive marriage, which unfortunately, their children witnessed. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

How old was Tina Turner when she had Craig?

She was eighteen years old.

Raymond Craig Turner's siblings

Ronald' Ronnie' Renelle was one of Raymond's brothers. He was born in October 1960 to the music legend and her ex-husband, Ike. Throughout his life, Ronnie was caught frequently in drug-related arrests, including one in August 1999, where he was busted for illegal drug possession.

He sadly passed away in December 2022 after a cancer battle that ravaged his health in just three weeks. His other siblings were Ike Jr. and Michael, Ike's sons from a previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor.

What did Craig Turner do for a living?

He was working as a real estate agent at the time of his death. His mother revealed that he had just landed a new job with Rodeo Realty, a company in California's San Fernando Valley.

Raymond Craig Turner's cause of death

A Los Angeles coroner revealed that Craig was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, California. A year later, the late icon would say that she thought her son Craig was lonely, which got to him more than anything else.

How old was Raymond Craig Turner when he died?

Raymond was 59 in 2018. After his death, her late mother spread his ashes off the coast of California, terming that final goodbye to her son as her "saddest moment as a mother."

Did Craig Turner have children?

He did not have any children or a wife, for that matter. But in an interview, Tina revealed that her son had told her he was seeing someone he would bring to meet her on his birthday. Sadly, this would never happen.

How many sons did Tina Turner lose?

She lost her biological sons, Craig, who took his life, and Ronnie, who succumbed to colon cancer.

What was the cause of the death of Tina Turner?

Her representative confirmed to DailyMail that she died from natural causes at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland.

Raymond Craig Turner was the son of the late Tina Turner and her ex Raymond Hill. Sadly, he took his life in 2018 in Studio City, California.

READ ALSO: Everything about Zachary Taylor Warner, Kurt Warner's son

Briefly.co.za shared a piece detailing known facts about Zachary Taylor Warner. Zachary Taylor Warner is the adopted son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Although he has been in the limelight for many years, still, many do not know much about him.

He has been partially blind for over three decades, dating back to his childhood. But this has never held him back from doing extraordinary things because he inspired his parents to establish the Treasure House organization, a foundation that helps children with cognitive challenges.

Source: Briefly News