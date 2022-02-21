Tina Turner's children: The untold life story of Turner's 4 children

'The iconic queen of rock and pop music,' would be the best title to describe Tina Turner. Born as Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner is an American-born Swiss emblematic singer, songwriter and actress. Masses referred to her as the Queen of Rock 'n Roll, and she rose to prominence as the lead singer of Ike and Tina Turner Revue before transitioning to a successful solo career. Besides her fame and success, fans have been curious to know more about Tina Turner's children.

Tina Turner's career has lasted more than six decades. Her signature hits like What's Love Got To With It and Proud Mary are still gaining airplay and celebrated across generations. Her prominence put her life in the limelight. So was her abusive relationship documented and often subject to controversies. So, what happened to Tina Tuner's children?

Tina Turner's sons

Tina, then called Ann Bullock, met her first love, Harry Taylor, in high school. However, their relationship ended when she discovered Harry had married another girl he had impregnated. She relocated to St Louis with her sister, Alline. She met and fell in love with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist of the King of Rhythms band.

Tina Turner got pregnant during her senior high school while dating Raymond. She moved in with Raymond, who by then lived with Ike Turner. She stayed in the relationship because she thought Raymond was good looking and her baby would be beautiful, although she still loved Harry. Their relationship ended after Craig, their son, was born when Tina was eighteen. Raymond returned to his hometown in Clarksdale, and Tina raised Craig as a single parent.

1. Craig Raymond Turner

Craig Raymond Hill was the singer's first son. Ike, Tina Turner's husband, adopted him; hence, he changed his name to Craig Raymond Turner. According to his mother, Craig was a shy child and very introverted. He preferred living away from the limelight. Craig worked as a real estate professional.

What happened to Tina Turner's son Craig?

Craig died in July 2018 due to an apparent suicide. He was found dead in his Studio City, California home. During an interview in June 2019, Tina opened up about her son's death, saying,

I think Craig was lonely; that’s what I think got him more than anything else,

I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I do.

She held a ceremony in July 2018 to scatter Craig's ashes. She expressed her emotions through a tweet, saying,

Today is my saddest moment as a mother. I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.

2. Ronnie Renelle Turner

After her relationship with Raymond Hill, Tina and Ike Turner had a platonic friendship for three years and started dating in 1960. Their affair lasted while Ike was in a relationship with Lorraine Taylor. It was faced by cases of violence on Ike's side. Nonetheless, Tina stayed because she felt Ike cared for her. In October 1960, she had her second son, Ronnie Renelle Turner.

Ronnie was passionate about music, like his parents. He played the bass guitar in a band called Manufactured Funk. He also played the guitar in his mother's band after his parents' divorce. Later, he played his guitar for his father's band. In 1993, Ronnie acted alongside his mother in the movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Ronnie Renelle Turner married Afida Turner, a French-American singer, in 2007. Through him, Tina is a grandmother of two.

3. Ike Turner Jr

Ike Turner had six kids. However, Tina only adopted two of his sons from his long-term relationship with Lorraine Taylor. Ike Turner Jr is his eldest. He was born in 1958.

Ike Turner Jr followed in his father's footsteps and got into music. He bagged a Grammys in 2006 for producing his father's album, Risin’ With The Blues, in the Traditional Blues Album category. He reunited with one of his father's bandmates, Randi Love, and in 2018, they released a single, Freaky.

In 2018, Ike Jr spoke about his estranged relationship with his birth mum. He mentioned that Tina had raised him since he was two and had not spoken to his mother since 2000.

4. Michael Turner

Michael is Ike and Lorraine's second son. He was born in 1960 and preferred to live a quiet life away from the limelight. It was alleged that Michael and Ronnie were devastated when they were mostly left out of Tina, the 2021 HBOMax documentary.

How many grandkids and great-grandkids does Tina Turner have?

According to the details available, Ronnie, the icon's second son, has two children. Therefore, Tina has at least two grandchildren, Randy and Raquel.

Did Tina Turner have any daughters?

No, the singer has no daughters. She has two biological sons and two adopted sons.

Tina Turner's husband

Throughout her life, the superstar has been married twice. She got married to Ike in 1962, but they got divorced in 1978.

In 1986, she met Erwin Bach, a German music executive. Erwin is sixteen years younger than her. Initially, friends, they started dating later that year. After a 27-year romantic relationship, Erwin became Tina Turner's husband in a civil ceremony in Switzerland in 2013.

How many children did Tina Turner have?

The iconic singer had four sons. Two of whom she adopted when she got married to her first husband, Ike. The other two, Raymond Craig Turner and Ronnie Turner, are her biological sons.

In 2021, HBOMax released a documentary, Tina. It entails the chronicles of the rock n roll legend, her humble beginnings alongside Ike. However, after the documentary's release, a close family member told FOX News that Ronnie, the only biological son of both Tina and Ike's watched it four times and said the film was "well done."

However, according to the source, Tina's adopted sons were "devastated" to be left out from the documentary apart from minor mentions. The source went ahead to say,

Ronnie and Afida felt so sad that Ronnie was not in the documentary. He is the only [biological] son of Ike and Tina. It was produced by Erwin [Tina's husband], so that is why everyone wants to know what the son of Ike and Tina thinks.

The source also highlighted how the documentary had focused on Tina's success as a musician and not acknowledged her alleged absence as a mother. The source alleged that the legend was and still is very distant from her three living children.

These details about the untold life story of Tina Turner's four children unpack what happened to her children and where they are. Currently, she is eighty-two years old and lives with her husband in their $76 million waterfront estate overlooking Lake Zurich at the eastern border of Stäfa.

