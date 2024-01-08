Who is Emma Cannon, Machine Gun Kelly's ex and Casie's mom?

Emma Cannon is the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker). The former lovebirds met as teenagers and dated for a few years. Despite their breakup, they have maintained a cordial relationship because of their daughter, Casie.

MGK with daughter Casie Colson Baker during the AMAs. Photo: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After Emma Cannon, MGK was linked to a long list of famous women, including model Sommer Ray, Amber Rose, and Noah Cyrus. He is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox, who he started dating in 2020. His baby mama has not shared details of her dating since breaking up with the rapper.

Emma Cannon's profile summary

Full name Emma Cannon Date of birth 1 June 1989 Age 34 years in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Hair colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Children Daughter Casie Colson Baker Known for Being the daughter

Who is Emma Cannon?

Emma Cannon is famous for being the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She was born on 1 June 1989 (34 years old as of 2024) in Texas, United States.

Emma Cannon and MGK's relationship

Machine Gun Kelly met Emma Cannon while living in Cleveland, Ohio, with his father. They reportedly crossed paths during a Blink-182 concert and dated for several years. Their relationship ended before the rapper rose to prominence with his 2012 debut album, Lace Up.

In 2013, MGK wished his baby mama a Happy Mother's Day in a since-deleted Instagram post with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mother I've seen firsthand." Emma chose to remain out of the spotlight.

MGK and his daughter Casie at the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater. Photo: ABC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma Cannon's daughter

Emma and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their daughter, Casie Colson Baker, on 24 July 2009 (14 years old). The Til I Die hitmaker was 19 at the time.

Casie Baker has a close relationship with her famous dad. She has appeared in several of MGK's music videos, including his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout. The father-daughter duo has also attended several red carpet-events together.

Casie made her first red-carpet appearance with MGK at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. In November 2021, the two attended the American Music Awards, where the rapper won an AMA for Favourite Rock Artist.

MGK's daughter seems to have inherited her dad's musical genes. During a previous appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Bad Things hitmaker said he often asks his daughter for musical advice.

I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now...Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it.

Does Emma Cannon have Instagram?

Emma has no Instagram account and is not active on other social media platforms. She prefers to live a private life, but her daughter occasionally features on her dad's Instagram posts.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Who are the parents of Casie Colson Baker?

Casie is the daughter of Machine Gun Kelly with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. She was born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Is MGK married to Emma Cannon?

The Rap Devil hitmaker is not married to Emma Cannon and has never been married. He is reportedly engaged to actress Megan Fox.

MGK and Fox were first linked in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. In January 2022, the couple announced they were engaged, and Megan was spotted wearing a $400,000 engagement ring featuring the couple's birthstones: a diamond for MGK and an emerald for Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly with his daughter Casie Colson Baker during the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Photo: Chris Delmas

Source: Getty Images

Why did Emma Cannon and MGK split?

The two have never addressed the reason behind their split. They dated before Machine Gun Kelly became famous. Emma is said to have inspired the rapper's 2013 track Her Song, where he raps about losing his teenage love while chasing fame and his regret over how he treated her. Part of the lyrics says,

I'm just out here chasing my dreams girl/But it's crazy cause that dream cost me my dream girl/Promise you I wouldn't change before I left/Now I think leaving is the one thing I regret.

What happened to Machine Gun Kelly and Emma Cannon?

The pair dated when they were teenagers and welcomed daughter Casie together. They broke up before MGK rose to fame but currently share custody of their daughter.

How long were MGK and Emma Cannon together?

It is unclear when their relationship started and ended, but they met when they were young. They dated before Machine Gun Kelly released his debut album, Lace Up, in 2012.

When was MGK's daughter born?

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker, was born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. She is the rapper's only child.

MGK and his daughter Casie Colson Baker during the New York Premiere of The Last Son. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

MGK's ex, Emma Cannon, maintains a low profile despite being linked to a famous rapper. She has no social media footprint, and little is known about her personal life.

