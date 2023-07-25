Elyn Diamond's bio: Meet Neil Diamond's youngest daughter

Elyn Diamond is the youngest daughter of the 2017 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Neil Diamond. Neil is famously known as a singer-songwriter who wrote the hit songs Sweet Caroline, I Am…I said, and Hello again.

Elyn Diamond is best known as Neil Diamond's youngest daughter. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Despite her father's stardom, Elyn Diamond remains under the grid and maintains a low profile. As such, not much is known about her.

Elyn Diamond's profile and bio summary

Famous as Neil Diamond's youngest daughter Date of birth 6 November 1968 Place of birth The United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 54 years (as of July 2023) Nationality American Father Neil Leslie Mother Jayne Posner Sister Marjorie Diamond Stepbrothers Micah and Jesse Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Mitchel Resnick Online presence Facebook

Who is Neil Diamond's daughter?

Neil has two daughters, Elyn and Marjorie, from his first wife, Jayne. This read explores Elyn Diamond's biography.

Elyn Diamond was born in 1968, five years after her parents tied the knot. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Elyn Diamond's age

She was born on 6 November 1968 and is the youngest of Neil Diamond's daughters from his first marriage. She is 54 years old as of July 2023.

Elyn Diamond's parents

Her father is Neil Leslie Diamond, the American singer-songwriter behind hits such as Sweet Caroline and Cracklin' Rosie. Her mother is Jayne Posner, who was Elyn's high school sweetheart. Neil had not started exploring his musical prowess at the time but was interested in songwriting.

Eventually, he pursued a music career, and Jayne supported him all along. They tied the knot in 1963, and shortly after this, they welcomed Marjorie, Elyn's older sister. However, their union only lasted six years as they separated in 1967. Their divorce was finalized in 1969, and Neil described his divorce as traumatic.

Who is Neil Diamond's wife?

Neil married production assistant Marcia Murphey in 1969, the same year his divorce was finalized. They had two sons: Jesse and Micah. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last, and they divorced in the mid-1990s after being together for 25 years.

After his divorce from Elyn's mother Jayne Posner, Neil married Marcia Murphey but they later divorced. His current wife is Katie McNeil. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In 1996, the singer began a live-in relationship with Australian Rae Farley after meeting in Brisbane, Australia. However, not much of their relationship was known. Neil took many by surprise in 2011 after he tweeted of his engagement to 41-year-old Katie McNeil. The lovebirds married in Los Angeles in 2012.

Who is Neil Diamond's agent?

He signed with WME in 2014,, making it his first agency representation in over three decades. However, his management remains with his wife, Katie McNeil.

Elyn Diamond's siblings

She has one biological sister, Marjorie, and two stepbrothers, Jesse and Micah, from Neil's second marriage to Marcia Murphey.

What do Neil Diamond's children do?

Neil's youngest daughter is a philanthropist known to support charity organizations actively. She, in 2000, appeared with her father at the Children Who Never Forget Foundation benefit.

Elyn is also said to have headed a foundation for abused kids in 1996. In 2014, she joined the Taylor Smith Pie Smash Challenge to support Smith's TBI recovery and rehabilitation. Though her current involvements are unknown, most of Elyn Diamond's profiles say she is still doing charity work.

Elyn Diamond's net worth remains unknown. Like her sister, Marjorie also maintains a low profile. Jesse is a musician turned photographer, best known for Fine Art Street Photography. Micah is also a photographer and entrepreneur, as per his Instagram profile.

Elyn Diamond's husband

She married producer Mitchel Resnick in 2005 and took his last name. On 20 December of the same year, she welcomed their first child, Avery Max. She is believed to have two daughters who appeared alongside her in the Taylor Smith Pie Smash Challenge.

Elyn Diamond Resnick is best known as the daughter of music icon Neil Diamond, with his first wife, Jayne Posner. She maintains a low profile but is said to have considerable support for charitable activities and fundraising.

