Who is Tobe Keeney? Full biography of Joshua Morrow's wife

Tobe Keeney is a celebrity spouse famous as Joshua Morrow's wife. Her husband is an acclaimed actor known for starring in Parker (2013), The Young and the Ruthless (1994–2023), and The Nanny (1997). Morrow's celebrity status has drawn more attention to his wife’s life, and fans are curious to learn more about her.

Tobe Keeney and Joshua Morrow tied the knot in 2001. Photo: @ThebiographyPen, @omkarwofficial (modified by author)

Some people do not like being in the limelight, and many of them prefer to keep their lives low-key to protect themselves from the negativity resulting from being famous. One such person is Tobe Keeney, who became famous when she started dating actor Joshua Morrow. The couple have been married for over two decades as of 2023.

Tobe Keeney’s profile summary and bio

Full name Tobe Keeney Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 1975 Age 47 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth USA Current residence USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings Kim Kyle Keeney Marital status Married Husband Joshua Morrow Children 4 (Charlie Jo, Crew James, Cooper Jacob, and Cash Joshua) Profession Former teacher Net worth $1 million

Tobe Keeney’s biography

The celebrity spouse was born in the USA and was reportedly raised in Melbourne, Australia. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Whereas her parents are unknown, she has a sister known as Kim Kyle Keeney. The names of her late grandparents are Rebecca L. Kenney (2009) and James B. Kennet (2013).

How old is Tobe Keeney?

Tobe Keeney’s age is 47 years as of 2023. She was born on 20 October 1975, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Tobe Keeney’s career

Actor Morrow and Tobe Keeney arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Man Who Came Back" held at the Aero Theater on February 8, 2008, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

What does Tobe Keeney do? She is a former elementary school teacher who taught for around 15 years. Details about her teaching profession are scanty.

Is Joshua Morrow's wife an actress? No. Unlike her husband, she is not in the entertainment industry. Her husband is an actor who debuted his acting career in 1994 in The Young and the Restless TV series. According to IMDb, the actor currently boasts 15 acting credits.

What is Tobe Keeney’s net worth?

Joshua Morrow's wife has an alleged net worth of around $1 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband is worth a whopping $12 million.

Who is Josh Morrow married to?

The American actor is married to Tobe Keeney. The couple are reportedly long-time partners who met in 1996. According to AmoMama, the lovebirds met when Josh was filming The Young and the Restless. They dated for around five years before eventually deciding to make it official through a wedding.

Joshua Morrow (R), his wife Tobe Keeney and his kids arrive at the 21st A Time For Heroes Celebrity Picnic held at Wadsworth Great Lawn on June 13, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E.

Source: Getty Images

Josh Morrow and Tobe Keeney took their wedding vows on 4 August 2001 in Santa Barbara, California, United States. They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in 2022.

Their marriage has been blessed with four children: three boys and one daughter. The names of Tobe and Josh Morrow’s children are Cooper (born on 27 September 2002), Crew (born on 17 May 2005), Cash (born on 21 April 2008), and Charlie Jo Morrow (born on 30 October 2012).

How old is Joshua Morrow?

The Young and the Ruthless star is 49 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 February 1974, making him an Aquarius. The couple have a 2-year-age difference.

Tobe Keeney’s height and weight

The former elementary teacher is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. She weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

To many, Tobe Keeney is just a celebrity spouse, but there is more to her life than one can imagine. Joshua Morrow's wife is a former elementary teacher who stayed in the profession for around 15 years. Additionally, she is a mother of four children.

