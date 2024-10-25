“Romantic Gentleman”: Internet Adores Happy Hubby Pushing Wife on Trolley

A woman shared a video on TikTok of her husband pushing her around on a heavy-duty trolley while at a store

The loving couple looked happy as they went through one of the aisles before the wife got off the trolley

Social media users adored the video, with one person calling the husband a romantic gentleman

A husband pushed his wife on a trolley. Images: @angie67047

When it comes to relationships, it's essential to keep the romance alive by finding joy in simple moments, like having fun together in unexpected ways.

With one couple, a husband playfully pushed his wife on a trolley, turning an ordinary shopping trip into a lighthearted adventure in the aisles.

A trolley full of love

A TikTok user named Angie, who uses the handle @angie67047, shared a video of herself and her husband at what appeared to be a wholesaler as the man pushed his wife on a heavy-duty trolley.

The duo smiled as they went through an aisle, with the woman eventually getting off.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the video of the happy couple

Thousands of social media users expressed their thoughts about the couple having fun together. Although there were naysayers about the woman being on the trolley, many loved the bond between the couple.

@divinemeat enjoyed watching the clip and wrote:

"The cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet today."

@callmeskay said to app users:

"What if the trolley was actually meant to do this? Make a woman's shopping experience a little better. Such awesomeness. I love it."

@nkosinathimakhany8 described the man and said:

"Romantic gentleman."

@drgorata, who adored the video, commented:

"Happily pushing your chosen one because you don't want to see her suffer."

@mjiks4 shared with the husband:

"Very creative. Take every opportunity to please her. Well done!"

@elmalsomethingjiyane jokingly told the online community:

"Single people will never forget 2024."

