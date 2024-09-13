“We Are Sleeping on Marabastad”: SA After Excited Woman Shows 2 Stunning Outfits From Wholesaler
- A local content creator shared that she found beautiful outfits from a wholesaler in Marabastad
- Happy with her purchases, the woman showed off two two-piece sets that made her feel like a boss
- The Marabastad outfits surprised fashion lovers in the comment section, who showed an interest in the garments
It seems people don't have to shop at high-end name-brand stores to find stylish clothing. Recently, a woman was pleasantly surprised by the quality and variety of outfits she saw when she bought her clothes from a wholesaler in Marabastad.
Woman shows stunning outfits
Content creator Nompumelelo Sigudla, who uses the handle @showup.nompi on TikTok, showed app users how happy she was with her purchase from the Pretoria-based bazaar.
She showed off two outfits (a lime and an olive two-piece set), making her feel like a successful businesswoman. She noted that she bought the items from KK Wholesalers, paying R150 for one of the outfits.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Marabastad outfits surprise Mzansi
A few people on the internet headed to the comment section to share their fascination with the clothing the woman bought from Marabastad.
An impressed @kool_missy shared:
"It's giving billionaire business lady."
@madilethipane wanted more information about the garments:
"Do they have sizes for plus-sized people? This will be perfect for my little sister's graduation."
@ncane009 told the online community:
"They will make you feel like the most prettiest girl when you find your right outfit."
@mo_ki_bi humorously added in the comments:
"The clothes are classy, but one thing that bores me about Marabastad is that the clothes will now be a national anthem."
@vusanimzila said to Nompumelelo:
KK Wholesalers is my favourite place to get shoes for work."
@mosimar6 said of the popular business area:
"We are sleeping on Marabastad."
Mom's knockoff Gucci from Marabastad goes viral
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed people online that her mother bought herself a pair of knockoff Gucci items from a Marabastad store.
One of the items the mother showed off was a fake Gucci bag with a weird logo and a picture of the British animated character Peppa Pig.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za