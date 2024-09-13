A local content creator shared that she found beautiful outfits from a wholesaler in Marabastad

Happy with her purchases, the woman showed off two two-piece sets that made her feel like a boss

The Marabastad outfits surprised fashion lovers in the comment section, who showed an interest in the garments

A woman showed off the gorgeous outfits she bought from a Marabastad wholesaler. Images: @showup_nompi

It seems people don't have to shop at high-end name-brand stores to find stylish clothing. Recently, a woman was pleasantly surprised by the quality and variety of outfits she saw when she bought her clothes from a wholesaler in Marabastad.

Woman shows stunning outfits

Content creator Nompumelelo Sigudla, who uses the handle @showup.nompi on TikTok, showed app users how happy she was with her purchase from the Pretoria-based bazaar.

She showed off two outfits (a lime and an olive two-piece set), making her feel like a successful businesswoman. She noted that she bought the items from KK Wholesalers, paying R150 for one of the outfits.

Marabastad outfits surprise Mzansi

A few people on the internet headed to the comment section to share their fascination with the clothing the woman bought from Marabastad.

An impressed @kool_missy shared:

"It's giving billionaire business lady."

@madilethipane wanted more information about the garments:

"Do they have sizes for plus-sized people? This will be perfect for my little sister's graduation."

@ncane009 told the online community:

"They will make you feel like the most prettiest girl when you find your right outfit."

@mo_ki_bi humorously added in the comments:

"The clothes are classy, but one thing that bores me about Marabastad is that the clothes will now be a national anthem."

@vusanimzila said to Nompumelelo:

KK Wholesalers is my favourite place to get shoes for work."

@mosimar6 said of the popular business area:

"We are sleeping on Marabastad."

