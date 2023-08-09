A woman went shopping for clothes and found many bargains that she was only too happy to display

This creator posted a video on TikTok modelling some of the things she found in Pretoria's downtown area

The lady found a variety of dresses and a jumpsuit that were all at unbeatable prices, which other potential shoppers loved

A lifestyle influencer on TikTok was satisfied with the bargains that she got. The fashionista received lots of attention after modelling her finds.

A TikTok video shows R600 Marabastad purchases by a woman who also tried them on. Image: @showup.nompi

Source: TikTok

The video of this woman's collection of dresses received more than 2 000 likes. Many commented that they enjoyed the shopping tip and would head to downtown Pretoria soon.

Woman flexes styles in TikTok video

@showup.nompi posted that she found a number of dresses at Marabastad. The lady was happy to show that she did not have to break the bank for five outfits. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers love to see dress haul

The stunner's fashion choices went viral. Netizens complimented that woman's picks and said she had a good sense of style. Read what people had to say below:

Caramel rush said:

"Great taste in fashion hey."

Pro_theefitmom wrote:

"Tjo Zebra two piece, you have an eye for beautiful clothes."

Nonopie added:

"I love the mini sets and the red dress."

Presh commented:

"Sisters wena you shop at a different Marabastad... beautiful."

Mara whyy joked:

"I have the money but the problem is my body."

Source: Briefly News