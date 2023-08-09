A woman showed people how they can use old coffee containers in their homes to make their storage look better

The lady loves Jacobs Coffee and did not want to put the packaging to waste, so she made the effort to give them a second life

Many people were impressed by the easy DIY project, and it looked like a genius idea after making a video of how she did it

The creator went viral after making a video of how she organised a coffee and tea corner. This lady put reduce, reuse and recycle into practice.

TikTok video of woman’s tutorial on how to use Jacob’s Coffee empty containers as storage jars. Image: @asandasikade

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's kitchen hack received over 62 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who cracked jokes about the short project.

Woman's life hack in TikTok goes viral

@asandasikade posted that she uses empty Jacobs coffee containers to upgrade her home. The DIYer turned the jars into storage for her hot beverage station. Watch the tutorial of how she did it below:

Online users love handy tip in TikTok video

Peeps flooded the comments to share their thoughts. Many South Africans said that the video saved them from throwing away the packaging.

Popi Matemane joked:

"Ke gana refill ya coffee eish, lol love this beautiful."

Kaylinem commented:

"Did you really just put Nescafe in a Jacobs jar?"

Hiedi_Mahlangu added:

"I am gonna take out my coffee container, out of my rubbish bin.'"

boi2mello wrote:

"Yeses that sink ya shina.(Your sink is shining.)"

Patricia Motaung said:

"How can you betray Jacob's ka Nescafe like that mara."

Sompisi added:

"Been saving peanut butter bottles. I will use them like this for my spices."

TikTok creators girl viral for handy home tips

