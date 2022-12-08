A wedding planner turned a bride’s big day into an absolute nightmare instead of making it easier

The bride explained that the planner did not do half of what she was supposed to and then ended up drunk, making out with a groomsman

Paying $5000 for this nonsense had people telling the woman to take legal action against the planner

Weddings are stressful; that’s why you hire a wedding planner, right?! Well, this woman would say otherwise after the crazy experience she had.

Getting married is a costly affair. Throwing a wedding planner on top of everything does not come cheap. So, when you hire one, you expect a perfect and stress-free wedding… but this is not what one woman got.

IOL reported that a woman found her wedding planner drunk and making out with a groomsman on her special day. This all happened after she and her husband had to help the planner set up for the wedding, defeating why they hired her.

The angry bride took to Reddit to air her frustrations and to warn people of what she went through. The woman paid $5000 for the wedding planner and feels she got scammed.

“I’ve asked her for at least half back. She hasn’t responded. I paid $5,000 for her. Not to mention I see her page promoting our wedding to many things she didn’t even set up or brought.”

What a wow!

Here is what some people had to say:

@_MicrowaveChef said:

“Wow... Definitely get your money back. She didn't do her job. Imo, you should write an honest review on her website, people should have a heads up if they book her.”

@PlayFree_Bird said:

“$5000 for unprofessional service that wasn't even complete? What does this come out to in terms of the actual work she put in? Like $500 an hour?

“I'd demand a partial refund or be sure to very publicly review her services, with photos.”

@Iamnoking said:

“Take her to court. 5k is a lot and she didn't do anything to earn it. Also, show her husband the photos.”

@doublenickel8 said:

“100% I would be telling her I’m sending the make out photo to her husband if she doesn’t refund a fair amount of the fee.”

