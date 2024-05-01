A member of the Freedom Front Plus left the party and accused it of having racist policies that exclude other races

The woman shared a video of her resignation, and in the clip, she gives reasons why she resigned from the party

South Africans also accused the FFP of being a racist party and said it would never have a large following

JOHANNESBURG – A Freedom Front Plus member resigned from the party and accused it of having racist policies similar to those in the apartheid regime.

FFP member posts resignation online

@ancos46 posted her resignation on her X TikTok account. The woman identifies herself as Anco Barker and says she was also a member of the Democratic Alliance. She resigned from her councillor position in Mossel Bay, accusing the DA of fraud and corruption.

In her resignation video from the FFP, she stated that she was unashamedly Christian. She then gives reasons for resigning from the FFP.

"The constitution of the Freedom Front Plus caters exclusively to the Afrikaner nation, leaving out other communities based on their language and cultural heritage. As God is the creator of all, I cannot align myself with a party that excludes certain human beings. While the FFP acknowledges the Triune God, certain sections of its constitution contradict this principle."

Barker added that the party's sections 80.3.2.2 and 83.3.2.3 promote Afrikaner unity and self-determination, which she says is "reminiscent of Apartheid era governance", which she vehemently opposes. Watch the video here:

South Africans support her

TikTokkers supported her resignation, and others invited her to join parties like the MK party and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Linda Dlamini said:

"We need more leaders like you in South Africa."

Devon Hofmeyr said:

"Good move. Well done."

Waters of Peace said:

"Come to MK."

Joe Ran said:

"Hallelujah, you are truly representing the values of Christ the Saviour. May God continue to bless you and enlarge your territory in the political world."

Craig Bambo said:

"South Africa needs political leaders like you. Our nation isn't short of real people who still value the life of all our communities."

