FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic record during the SONA debate

Groenewald said under Ramaphosa's leadership, South Africa's economy has drastically shrunk

South Africans also expressed their frustration over the deteriorating economic situation that is mainly affecting the poor

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald bashed President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership. Image: Deaan Vivier and Yan Dobronosov

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - During the SONA debate, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald did not hold back, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of overseeing SA's economic decline.

Pieter Groenewald drags Ramaphosa's leadership

According to Groenewald, the growth rate has plummeted under Ramaphosa's leadership, causing significant challenges for South Africans.

He said if we look closely at the numbers, we'll find that when Ramaphosa assumed the presidency in 2018, the economic growth rate stood at 1.3%. However, last year, it dipped to 0.9%, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Voices of frustration

Groenewald's sentiments struck a chord with many South Africans, who took to social media to voice their frustration over the worsening economic conditions. They said that the poor are mostly feeling the pinch of the shrinking economy.

Some citizens are glad that the FF+ dared to call out Ramaphosa and the government he is leading.

See some of the comments below:

Sipho Hotstix Makhai said:

"At least someone told that useless president the truth."

Lord Motiions wrote:

"Our economy is controlled by the West, until that changes we can have a million presidents, ain't nothing gonna change. "

Andrew Thabo Mogodiri mentioned:

"Pieter was supposed to say Johan Ruppert's economy. South Africa has no economy."

Meirav Shaharabani stated:

"The ANC voters are voting for their own poverty and hunger."

Nelly Kayopa RS added:

"And that's is the naked truth."

Matured democracy posted:

"True and the ANC has been insulted by facts."

Parties found Ramaphosa’s SONA speech uninspiring

In another article, Briefly News reported that opposition parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Freedom Front Plus, had nothing positive to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Of the Nation Address.

They found it uninspiring, considered it a campaign for votes, and believed it inadequately tackled crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News