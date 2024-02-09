Opposition parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, The African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus, slammed Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA speech

Parties believed that the speech was an election campaign, did not address the issue of crime and was uninspiring

South Africans were angered by the speech and called the speech a colossal waste, criticising the ruling party

Opposition parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Freedom Front Plus, had nothing positive to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Of the Nation Address. They found it uninspiring, considered it a campaign for votes, and believed it inadequately tackled crime.

Opposition parties not happy with SONA

SABC News reported that the IFP's leader, Velenkosi Hlabisa, called the speech uninspiring. He pointed out that the matric pass mark has been lowered for the past three decades, even though last year, the matric pass rate was 89.2%, the highest it's ever been in the country. He also pointed out that the number of university dropouts is too high.

The ACDP's Kenneth Meshoe said that Ramaphosa did not adequately address the scourge of crime in the country. He pointed out that South Africans feel unsafe in the country and that Ramaphosa is not doing anything about it. The FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald accused Ramaphosa of campaigning for votes in Parliament. He predicted Ramaphosa would use the SONA to campaign for the ruling party.

South Africans hated the speech

South Africans on Facebook detested the speech and made their feelings known.

Katlego Motlhabi said:

"I switched off the TV the moment he said there were people in a public hospital, and they refused to be taken to a private one because it was better there."

Thapelo Entlek Zakathi said:

"Wasted more than five million just to give us an ANC manifesto that promises nothing new to better the lives of South Africans."

Josepp Memani added:

"Ramaphosa can lie with a straight face."

Geelboy Berg pointed out:

"Same story each year."

Helaine Robinson observed:

"The speech Ramaphosa delivered last night was the worst in history."

South Africans accuse Ramaphosa of lies

