Who is Prettyboyfredo? Age, daughter, girlfriend, merch, house, YouTube, worth

If you are a regular viewer of YouTube videos, then you might have come across Prettyboyfredo’s content. He is a popular American YouTube celebrity, gamer and hip-hop artist. His YouTube channel under the same name has over 7 million subscribers and more than 1 billion combined views as of January 2022.

Alfredo is one of the most successful Youtubers at the moment. He started uploading original content in 2014 while still studying at the University of Central Florida. He is now a millionaire because of it, and his net worth is expected to rise as his channel grows.

Profiles summary and bio

Prettyboyfredo’s real name: Alfredo Villa

Alfredo Villa Date of birth: 20th August 1993

20th August 1993 Age: 28 years old in 2022

28 years old in 2022 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Palm Beach, Florida, United States

Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence: New York City

New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Prettyboyfredo’s height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Jasmine

Jasmine Prettyboyfredo’s baby: Daughter Ava

Daughter Ava Education: Ridge Community High School, The University of Central Florida (Marketing)

Ridge Community High School, The University of Central Florida (Marketing) Profession: YouTuber, gamer, hip hop artist

YouTuber, gamer, hip hop artist Instagram: @prettyboyfredo

@prettyboyfredo Twitter: @Prettyboyfredo

@Prettyboyfredo YouTube: @Prettyboyfredo

Early life and family

The YouTuber, whose real name is Alfredo Villa, was born on 20th August 1993 in Palm Beach, Florida. Prettyboyfredo’s age is 28 years in 2022. He did not come from an affluent family. His dad was an illegal immigrant from Costa Rica, while his mom was a drug addict.

His parents left him and his siblings when he was only three. The siblings had to grow up separately in foster homes.

Education

Villa went to Ridge Community High School and graduated in 2011. During his time in high school, he was active in sports and took part in basketball and football games. He also earned the moniker Pretty Boy and decided to stick with it.

The YouTube star later joined the University of Central Florida to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. He almost dropped out to focus on YouTube but decided to do both.

Prettyboyfredo’s girlfriend and children

The YouTube celebrity dated Jasmine for some time. He even proposed to her in October 2018, but they never made it down the aisle after calling it quits in 2019. The lovebirds have a daughter called Ava, born in 2017. He is a proud father and often posts his adventures with the little girl on social media.

After the break-up, Prettyboyfredo and Jasmine remained great friends and co-parents. In November 2021, the former couple seemed to have rekindled their relationship and are ready to have another child together.

YouTube career

Alfredo Villa uploads different kinds of content on YouTube, including pranks, challenges, and NBA 2K videos. He created the channel in June 2009 but started uploading original content in October 2014 while still in college.

Villa occasionally collaborates with other stars, including HellHitEmUP and NBA athlete Archie Goodwin. His girlfriend Jasmine also makes regular appearances. The lovebirds have a separate channel called The 2x Family that was later renamed Fredo & Jas.

Prettyboyfredo’s YouTube channel has amassed over 7.3 million subscribers and more than 1 billion combined views as of January 2022. He is also popular on other social media platforms, with his Twitter having more than 400,000 followers and Prettyboyfredo's Instagram having over 2 million followers.

The internet star is also a good gamer. He has over 570,000 followers on Twitch, where he plays NBA 2K and other games.

Prettyboyfredo’s songs

Villa is also a talented hip-hop artist. Some of the songs he has released include;

Ain’t Nothing (2021)

(2021) Coupe remix (2021) featuring Devin Tyler and Ezo Marino

remix (2021) featuring Devin Tyler and Ezo Marino Opp Pack (2020) featuring Swift Quis

(2020) featuring Swift Quis Love Ain’t Easy (2020) featuring Jason Daxon

Prettyboyfredo’s net worth

The YouTube star has accumulated a net worth of approximately $2.5 million. How is Prettyboyfredo rich? He makes about $1.21 per 1000 YouTube views and earns revenue from various endorsement deals. Prettyboyfredo’s merch with SSH has also contributed to his rising net worth.

Prettyboyfredo’s house

The rapper has also invested in houses. In March 2021, he bought a $10 million mansion in Hollywood Hills and gave fans a tour alongside his SSH crew. In December 2021, he revealed that he and his family would be moving into their newly constructed home in 2022.

What happened to Prettyboyfredo?

The YouTuber has been in several controversies since gaining fame. Perhaps the most publicized Prettyboyfredo scandal is his break-up with long term girlfriend Jasmine. He was accused of cheating on her, and they had to break off their engagement. Prettyboyfredo quit YouTube for a while because of it.

In January 2019, he got in trouble with Florida authorities after sneaking into one of Orlando’s theme parks to create YouTube content. He was jailed for a few days, but fans were unhappy and called on the Florida police to free him.

Prettyboyfredo and DDG beef

Fredo and DDG, an American rapper and YouTuber, have been beefing since 2018. It all started after they faced each other in a basketball game, and a disagreement arose. Prettyboyfredo’s Opp Pack track released in 2020 is a diss against the rapper. It is not clear if they are still beefing in 2022.

Prettyboyfredo is doing well for himself and living a life he never had as a child. He is also a great father and remains an inspiration to many who look up to him.

