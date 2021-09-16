YBN Nahmir net worth, age, height, family, songs, Vision land, profiles

YBN Nahmir is famous for his hit song Rubbin Off the Paint. But, the young artist went from a gamer in his room to becoming one of the fastest rising names in the rap game. So, how did he go from that gamer kid to almost 200 million views on YouTube? Get a glimpse at Nichola Simmons story here.

YBN Nahmir became a star overnight to the point that he had to pause his education because of how overwhelmed he was with the fame. Fast forward to now, he is 21 years old and making the most of his career. What is his story? What happened to YBN Nahmir?

YBN Nahmir's profile and bio

Early Life and education

How old is YBN Nahmir? He was born on December 18th 1999, in Birmingham, Alabama and is currently 21 years old. He grew up with his mom, her sister, and his cousins. Before his fame, he grew up in Alabama and attended the Clay-Chalkville High School but dropped out after his first hit song. However, he went back and graduated from school in 2018.

Career and music

He began being interested in making music back in 2014 when he was just 14 years old. He had received an Xbox 360 as a Christmas gift, and on the console would play a popular video game known as Rock Band. He would move on to play GTA V as well. He began recording himself playing these games and uploading the videos on YouTube. He then amassed quite a following, and this was even before he started making music.

Intro into rapping

Using his following, he began rapping freestyle on Xbox Live parties with some of his buddies, and they ended up forming the YBN (Young Boss Niggas) Collective. At 15, he went to upload his first song on YouTube, Hood Mentality. The song did not do very well, but Nahmir kept at it and uploaded several other songs on YouTube, followed by a couple of mixtapes on SoundCloud.

Topping charts

On September 18th, 2017, his big break came when he uploaded one of his songs on World Star HipHop's YouTube channel called Rubbin Off the Paint. The song was an instant hit at the time and went viral almost immediately. Currently, it is almost at 200 million views on YouTube. His success resulted in him being removed from school. The song peaked at 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Nahmir recalls the day he recorded his first hit song. He was frustrated that his brother was in jail; he was feuding with a neighbour and felt like a lot was happening. So he let out his frustration in the track. He then proceeded to record a video for only $150 for the song. Soon after, Chris Brown complimented the song on Instagram, and Vince Staples even released a remix of the track.

Some of his most notable tracks since Rubbin Off the Paint include 2 Seater, a song that features two famous rappers, Offset and G-Eazy. Another viral song is Opp Stoppa, which was released in 2021, featuring a renowned rapper, 21 Savage. He also released a song with the City Girls and Tyga called Fuck It Up. YBN Nahmir latest song was released on 18th September 2021, titled Militant, and it gathered over 90,000 views in just one day.

A list of Ybn Nahmir's albums:

#YBN

VISIONLAND

Believe In The Glo

YBN: The Mixtape

A list of some of Ybn Nahmir's songs:

G-Eazy Feat. Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir: 1942

Bounce Out with That

Juveniles

Breadwinners

I got a stick

Thot Box

Hi Bich (Remix) feat. Bhad Babbie

YBN Nahmir's movie

Aside from being a talented rapper, Ybn Nahmir is also an actor. He released a short film, a 9-minute clip featuring songs from his album Visionland. Joshua Valle directs the clip, and it starts with Nahmir in a Lamborghini full of girls. He is then cornered and robbed. The clip was an attempt to push his new album. Aside from that, his music has appeared in famous TV shows, Insecure and Atlanta.

YBN Nahmir's personal life

YBN Nahmir is not very active on social media but posts once in a while. From his Instagram account, he is in a relationship with a social media influencer, Sahlt, and they reside in Los Angeles, California.

YBN Nahmir's net worth

His official net worth is not known but wealthypersonas.com places his estimated net worth in 2021 at $1,000,000. His endorsements, label and many endeavours in the music industry are the main sources of his income.

Controversy

YBN Nahmir's first song was a complete hit that made it into the top charts and was highly regarded in the rap community. However, all of this changed with the release of his most recent album Visionland, especially the YBN Nahmir song called SoulTrain. The song has an impressive like to dislike ratio of 52,000 likes to 371,000 dislikes on YouTube. Several fans hate the song, and it was trending because of just how bad it is.

YBN Nahmir has made a name for himself despite being very young. He has had several missteps, especially with the song Soul Train, but his determination to keep going ensures that he will always have a loyal following.

