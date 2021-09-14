Sammy Hagar net worth, age, children, spouse, music career, profiles

Sammy Hagar is a rock legend and icon listed on the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. He is most famous for his work in Van Halen and Montrose, all rock bands in the late 1900s. He has been married twice and has had a tumultuous time in the rockstar scene, balancing family and work. This article takes a look at Sammy Hagar's net worth and much more!

Sammy Hagar at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, October 5, 1984. Photo: Paul Natkin

Sammy Hagar has been rocking since his teenage years and is still making music to this day! He is a legend by all accounts, and his accounts are fat as well. Take a look at Sammy Hagar's net worth and his life story.

Sammy Hagar profiles

Full name: Samuel Roy Hagar

Samuel Roy Hagar Nickname: Sammy Hagar, Red Rocker

Sammy Hagar, Red Rocker Date of Birth: 13th October 1947

13th October 1947 Place of birth: Salinas, California, USA

Salinas, California, USA Sammy Hagar's age: 73 years

73 years Nationality: American

American Parents name: Robert and Gladys Hagar

Robert and Gladys Hagar Ethnicity: English, Scottish, Italian and Sicilian

English, Scottish, Italian and Sicilian High School: Fontana High School

Fontana High School Sammy Hagar's spouse: Betsy Berardi (1968 - 1994), Kari Hagar (1995 - Present)

Betsy Berardi (1968 - 1994), Kari Hagar (1995 - Present) Sammy Hagar's children: Aaron, Andrew, Kama, and Samantha

Aaron, Andrew, Kama, and Samantha Career: Singer, songwriter, businessman and author

Singer, songwriter, businessman and author Music style: Hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal

Hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal Books: Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock , Are We Having Any Fun Yet – The Cooking & Partying Handbook

, – The Cooking & Partying Handbook Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Height: 5 ft 10 inches (1.78m)

5 ft 10 inches (1.78m) Weight: 80kg

80kg Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Early life

Where is Sammy Hagar originally from? Sammy was born in Salinas, California, and he was named after his grandfather. How old is Sammy Hagar? He is currently 73 years old. His entire family lived in a labour camp until they relocated to Fontana, California.

His father was the breadwinner and had several mental issues after taking part in World War II. In addition, he was an abusive drunk who would beat up Sammy's mum and get very violent with the kids. Eventually, they left the dad when Sammy was only 10 years old.

The young Sammy had to help his mother make ends meet, and he would do all sorts of odd jobs such as picking fruit, delivering newspapers, and mowing lawns.

Hagar poses for a portrait in 1979 in Mill Valley, California. Photo: Richard McCaffrey

Education and start in music

He did very well in high school, and it was around this time that he discovered music and taught himself how to play the guitar. At just 14, in the late '60s, Sammy started his band called the Fabulous Castilles. At 17, he snuck into a stadium to watch the Rolling Stones live and often went to Dick Dale shows.

Once he graduated from school, he left his town to discover himself as a musician playing for local bands and being in charge of a music department at a store. He joined bands such as the Johnny Fortune Band, Big Bang, Manhole and many more. He got married during this time and relocated to San Fransisco, after which two of the band members went to jail, and he had to go back to do odd jobs to support himself and his new family.

Performing live on stage, playing Gibson Les Paul guitar. Photo: Ed Perlstein

Career in music

Since his teen years, Hagar has been a rocker and has made his mark in the music industry. His fame came in the '70s when he joined the hard rock band, Montrose. Unfortunately, conflicts arose between him and Ronnie Montrose while in Europe and he lost his job in the band. Two other band members followed him out, and he embarked on a solo career.

Why was Sammy Hagar the Red Rocker? Hagar released a hit song Red during this time in his solo career, earning him the nickname The Red Rocker. He was very successful in his solo career, releasing chart-topping Sammy Hagar songs such as I Can't Drive 55. In addition, he was a leading headliner in several European and USA concerts.

Why did Van Halen fire Sammy?

Sammy Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985 after David Lee Roth quit the group. Hagar led them to great success in rock producing four multi-platinum, number 1 Billboard charting albums.

In 1996, Hagar made the difficult choice to leave the band and focus more on his family as he expected his first daughter. He was not fired this time like in Montrose. He rejoined the group in 2003 but left again in 2005. In 2007, he earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his place in Van Halen.

At a concert Benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital on May 15, 2014, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

A list of Sammy Hagar's studio albums:

Nine on a Ten Scale (1976)

Sammy Hagar (1977)

Musical Chairs (1977)

Street Machine (1979)

Danger Zone (1980)

Standing Hampton (1981)

Three Lock Box (1982)

VOA (1984)

I Never Said Goodbye (1987)

Marching to Mars (1997)

Red Voodoo (1999)

Ten 13 (2000)

Not 4 Sale (2002)

Livin' It Up! (2006)

Cosmic Universal Fashion (2008)

Sammy Hagar & Friends (2013)

Lite Roast (2014)

Space Between (2019)

Lockdown 2020 (2021)

Sammy Hagar's family

Sammy's first wife was Betsy Berardi, his high school sweetheart. Their wedding was on 3rd November 1968, and they have two sons, Aaron and Andrew. Andrew has taken after his dad and is in the music industry. Sammy and Betsy grew apart and eventually divorced in 1994.

Six months after his divorce, Sammy met Kari Hagar, and he was utterly smitten. They tied the knot in November 1995 and have two daughters, Kama and Samantha. Is Sammy Hagar Lebanese? Yes, he is of Lebanese descent.

The whole family arrive at the 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos on April 17, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Sammy Hagar's net worth

Being in the limelight for about 5 decades earns you a lot of spare change. Celebritynetworth.com places his net worth at $150 million. His money not only comes from his rockstar life but also from several businesses that he has stakes in, like the Sammy Hagar Cabo Wabo tequila company, Beach Bar Rum, among others. He is also the author of two books Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock, Are We Having Any Fun Yet – The Cooking & Partying Handbook

Sammy Hagar lives his life unapologetically and does what he wants to do when he wants to do it. He is a free spirit and encourages people to do what they want and not with the aim of gaining fame and fortune.

