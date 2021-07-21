Jesse Clegg was born into the music industry, fathered by the South African legend Johnny Clegg and further submerged into and surrounded by music, spending his first six years living on tour. This South African rock star inevitably caught the music bug between the backstage atmosphere and the tour bus lifestyle. Here is more to the story of how he followed his late father to greatness.

Jesse Clegg performs at The Isle of Wight Festival, 2014. Photo: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The musical talents of Johhny Clegg were passed on to his son, Jesse, on the 14th of June 1988. Born in Johannesburg, the young child took to the road at just six months old, following his father on tour for the next six years. However, the touring life ended in 1994 when the band, Savuka, broke up, and the family finally settled in Johannesburg once again.

Jesse attended Crawford College, where he matriculated with an impressive six distinctions in 2006. Although he considered studying Law at the University of Witwatersrand, he could not shake that music bug, and his career instead veered towards a more creative path. Join us to discover what there is to know about this South African music legend.

Jesse Clegg’s profile and bio

Full Name: Jesse Clegg

Jesse Clegg Gender : Male

: Male Date of Birth: 14 June 1988

14 June 1988 Jesse Clegg’s age: 33 in 2021

33 in 2021 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Current residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: brown

brown Hair colour: brown

brown Siblings: Jaron Clegg

Jaron Clegg Jesse Clegg’s partner: Dani Cooperman

Dani Cooperman Dependant : Newborn Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg

: Newborn Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg School: Crawford College

Crawford College Occupation: Musician, singer and songwriter

Musician, singer and songwriter Jesse Clegg’s Instagram: @jesseclegg

@jesseclegg Twitter: @jesse_clegg

@jesse_clegg Followers: 11.9k

11.9k Facebook: Jesse Clegg

Jesse Clegg E-mail: info@jesseclegg.com

info@jesseclegg.com Website: https://jesseclegg.com

Jesse Clegg performing at Bailey’s in Bedfordview. Photo: @sott28official

Source: Twitter

When did Jesse Clegg become famous?

This South African rocker's musical talents were first discovered by David Bottrill, Canadian record producer, following his first album's release in 2011 titled: ‘When I Wake Up”. At the time, Jesse was only 23 years of age. So, exactly how old is Jesse Clegg? On the 14th of June, 2021, he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The Canadian producer, David Bottrill, has worked with other great international talents such as Muse, Tool, Staind, Smashing Pumpkins, and many more. "The White Zulu's" son joined these great superstars and spent four months in Toronto with Bottrill, working at Metalworks Studio on his second album; “Life on Mars”.

Jessie Clegg performing live at Cafe Roux in 2016. Photo: @Greeyophoto

Source: Twitter

In 2014, he spent seven months on tour around the United States and Canada, performing in 31 cities at high-profile events such as the Country Bluegrass Blues Festival and the CMJ Music Marathon New Music Seminar. The young musician worked hard over the years to carve out his own musical journey for himself, favouring the rock and roll vibe and creating authenticity to his music without needing to rely on his father’s fame for assistance.

His hard work paid off, as Jesse Clegg reached the iTunes Top 40 Chart with his song: ‘Use Me”, which sat comfortably on the chart for three straight months. This popular song was born from the album: ‘Things Unseen’ in June of 2016 and received great acclaim at the sold-out release in Johannesburg. In 2017, he went on further to collaborate with well-known local DJ Kentphonick, the result of which quickly became South Africa’s favourite song at its time of release. As a result, he has progressed to platinum-selling status, and we await more wonderful things to come.

Jesse Clegg’s family

Jesse stems from a family of abundant talent. His father, Johnny Clegg, is most well known for his ability to transverse cultural barriers with a quality of music that is still true to his identity. Sadly, on the 16th of July 2019, Johnny Clegg passed away from pancreatic cancer in his family home in Johannesburg. He was buried at the age of 66 at West Park Cemetery, but his memory will live on within the history of South Africa, within each person that he inspired along the way.

Legendary musician Johnny Clegg and his son Jess perform together in Johannesburg, 2017. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Jesse is not the only gifted child within the Clegg family. His brother, Jaron, is also accomplished within his creative field of filmmaking. From as young as ten years old, Jaron began experimenting with stop-motion animation using models built with his own hands. He spent most of his childhood years immersed in fantasy worlds and experimenting with filming techniques, and Jaron later graduated from the Vancouver Film School.

Who is Jesse Clegg’s wife?

When wondering if Dani Cooperman married Jesse Clegg, the answer is unconfirmed. The two have, however, been together for over ten years. Dani works remotely for a finance company in Canada. On the 2nd of March 2021, they extended their happiness and their family, following the birth of Jesse Clegg’s daughter, Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg.

Dani Cooperman, Jesse Clegg and Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg. Photo: @DaniBCoops

Source: Instagram

What is Jesse Clegg's worth?

Jesse Clegg’s net worth has been increased by six Top 10 singles. He is also a proud ambassador for the Nelson Mandela 46664 Foundation and was invited to New York to play at the Radio City Music Hall for their annual Mandela Day Concert. This platinum-record seller has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

From left: Jenny Clegg (Jesse’s mother), Jesse Clegg, Sipho Mchunu, and Jaron Clegg. Photo: @Jesse_Clegg/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Jesse Clegg has won numerous awards and continues to fascinate his global audience. He is a multi-talented young man with more than four albums and numerous top chart hits. He has been nominated for four South African Music Awards, and we know that this is just the beginning of his successful musical career.

