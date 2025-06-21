Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to a grievous bodily harm charge stemming from an alleged 2023 nightclub assault in London during his recent court sitting

Singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to a grievous bodily harm charge tied to an alleged nightclub assault that happened in 2023 in London.

Thanks to Chris Brown’s huge social media following, his court case has been making headlines across the globe.

The multi-award-winning star appeared before the Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2025.

Confirmed reports have it that London’s Metropolitan Police brought up the charge after the singer was involved in a ‘violent incident’ two years ago.

In May, Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester but was later released after securing a $5 million security bond.

Despite the ongoing assault case, the star has managed to keep track of his booked gigs.

Many were surprised that he appeared before the court after performing in Cardiff the night before—he is currently touring Europe.

The media has yet to establish information about the alleged victim. Chris Brown and his legal team have not shared an update on the case.

However, given his recent court sitting, Briefly News has connected the dots about possible judgments if convicted.

The charge is serious under UK law; one might serve a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Chris Brown’s troubled past

This is not the first time Chris Brown has made headlines like this. In 2009, he was nabbed after he assaulted Rihanna.

After being found guilty, he was ordered to rehab. His sentence also included jail time and six years of probation.

In 2014, he was discharged from rehab, and the star went on to serve over two months behind bars in Los Angeles County Jail.

Chris Brown sets new U.S. music record

However, despite his woes, he has been winning big of late.

This month, Chris Brown made headlines after he went down in the history books as the male singer with the most RIAA-certified digital singles in the United States of America.

He achieved this after receiving more certifications from the RIAA this month.

The certifications saw Chris Brown waving off The Weekend, who held the record.

His big win came, no doubt, after his song "Look at Me Now," featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes, received its diamond plaque.

Chris Brown honours South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown honoured South Africa in a music video after his two successful shows in December last year.

The star sold out two consecutive shows at the iconic 94,000 seater FNB stadium.

South Africans were quick to give him a nod after his warm gesture.

