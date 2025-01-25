Award-winning singer Chris Brown has acknowledged South Africa in his Residuals music video

The musician made history in December 2024 when he sold out two consecutive shows at the 94,000-capacity FNB Stadium in Soweto

South Africans took to the music video on social media to praise the singer and to shower the musician with love

Chris Brown honours South Africa in his latest music video. Image: Chris Brown

Fan-favourite musician Chris Brown, who announced his South African tour dates in September 2024 recently acknowledged Mzansi in his music video.

The award-winning artist who topped Twitter trends when he landed in Mzansi during the festive season added his FNB stadium concert visuals in his Risiduals music video.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared Brown's music video on his X account and captioned the post:

"Chris Brown honours Mzansi. For his new video of Residuals, Chris features over 90 seconds of FNB stadium visuals, from his record-breaking tour in South Africa dubbed #BreezyBowl by fans. ‘Residuals’ music video dropped on Thursday on YouTube.

South Africans respond to video

@Real_Precious_M said:

"As he should. We were the best of his tour. I can’t believe I witnessed him perform Residuals live."

@Nthole_Baby replied:

"I was there. I was part of the history-making. It feels so good to be honoured this way."

@NomsaVN1 said:

"I'm so obsessed with this video. I lost count of how many times I've watched it since it dropped. #TeamBreezy."

@FloPitse replied:

"That's beautiful. At least he rates us and we will always love him for that."

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"At this point, I feel like Chris Brown will be visiting SA a bit more often. Sometimes just to chill because wow he really loves us."

@ndo_thand replied:

"A night to remember Breezybowl."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"We're so thankful for this recognition. Breezy Bowl forever."

@Mamoyo_Lerry wrote:

"It's a night to be remembered by him and us. #Breezybowl."

Chris Brown honours South Africa in his latest music video.

Chris Brown makes history

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Chris Brown made history in South Africa by selling out two consecutive shows at the 94,000-capacity FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, in one weekend.

His South African fans showed him unwavering support despite calls for a boycott by the feminist group Women For Change South Africa due to Brown's controversial past.

