Basetsana Kumalo has reportedly ventured into the film industry following her vast experience in TV

The former beauty queen will co-produce and star in an upcoming film titled City Gold which is due to be released in 2025

Mzansi gave Basetsana Kumalo her flowers, saying she was getting the bag and that she was doing amazing things

Basetsana Kumalo has an upcoming movie 'City Gold'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African beauty queen and media mogul Basetsana Kumalo is officially in the film industry. Bassie has vast experience in television with hit shows like Mzansi Magic's Date My Family.

Basetsana to dominate movie industry

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Basetsana Kumalo is the executive producer for an upcoming movie titled City Gold. Not only that, but she is also in the film as one of the cast members.

Other people involved in the film include Clifford Elk, Basetsana Kumalo, Jeremy Nathan, Phil Lyon, Jean-François Dugal and Sheila Afari. In the poster he shared, former The Wife star Bonko Khoza plays the lead.

The film is due to be released in 2025.

Basetsana Kumalo has an upcoming film titled 'City Gold'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Fans hail Bassie Kumalo

Netizens gave Basetsana her flowers saying she is doing wonderful and amazing stuff that other women can look up to.

@TumeloTiger1 shared:

"She wants that bag so bad. She's coming for everything."

@MtoloSam said:

"Wow, Bonko had to gain so much for this film 🙏🏽 respect the game."

@SiphesihleMusic shared:

"I have so much confidence in her as a producer of any type."

@EsethuYummyJ stated:

"Talk about iSniper!!!! Shu Queen! Now that’s a move!"

@BigD_ZA gushed:

"She’s alongside herself? Getting that paper twice!!!"

@Princeoswag praised:

"Bonko Khoza is serious about this acting thing. I can already tell that it's gonna be fire."

@BORWNCARPY exclaimed:

"Yerrr this movie is stacked, what in the hell! They are they going for the OSCARS."

@Nkosana_Gx hailed:

"I was wondering what was gonna be her next move. A working queen."

@ForbesPhemo asked:

"I guess she’s done with Date My Family forever now?"

@missqueenk said:

"Business is in her, shame."

@BraBiza465 gushed:

"Bonko is doing incredible. He looks NOTHING like the Mabaso funeral Character."

