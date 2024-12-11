The South African former model Basetsana Kumalo recently penned a sweet message to her husband Romeo

The former Miss SA shared a touching message to her hubby on their wedding anniversary

The star shared a clip on her Instagram page, which she paired the message with

Bassie Kumalo penned a sweet message to Romeo. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

The South African former model Basetsana Kumalo recently showed love to her husband Romeo on social media.

Basetsana pens message to hubby Romeo

The former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo had many fans swooning on social media over her sweet message for her hubby, Romeo Kumalo.

The pair marked their wedding anniversary. Bassie dedicated a post to her better half as they celebrated 24 years together. Kumalo shared a cute video, which she paired with the message on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"Doing life with you is one of my greatest joys. You are my greatest inspiration, my rock, always shielding me from the storm, protecting me, rooting for me, laughing at my lame jokes. Your devotion to me and the children is beautiful to witness. You anchor us, and with you, we know we are safe.

"Thank you for taking a chance on me all those years ago. Marrying you 24 years ago was the best decision of my life. You’ve given me a beautiful life and beautiful children. You are a true blessing in so many ways I cannot count. One thing I know for sure is that God really loves me to have blessed me with you as my husband, my heart keeper, and my soulmate. Thank you for your unwavering and consistent love. May the Lord bless you, keep you, and grant you a long life. I love you, Sthandwa sam’. Happy Anniversary to us Mntungwa."

See the post below:

Bonko Khoza celebrates wedding anniversary

In another article, Briefly News reported that The Wife star Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary. The actor, who played the lead role of Mqhele, penned a sweet post to his wife, Lesego Khoza.

Bonko took to his verified Instagram account and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife. He shared that they met 10 years ago and tied the knot two years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News