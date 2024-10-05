Stunning New Snap of Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo Surfaces, Couple’s Love Not Letting Up
- A new photo of Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo has surfaced, showing the happy couple dressed to the nines
- The @MDNnewss X page posted the snap of Basetsana in traditional attire and Romeo in an embroidered piece
- Mzansi had plenty to say about the legendary couple, with Briefly News overlooking the negative comments
TV personality Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are looking as in love as ever after being at it for 24 years.
The power couple, who married in 2000, has three children: Nkosinathi, uShaka, and Bontle ba Morena.
Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo in new snap
Notably, Basetsana, 50, and Romeo, 52, are still going strong, and it isn't hard to tell if recent pictures of the two are anything to go by.
The @MDNnewss X page posted one of the latest of the two, and it oozed royalty, which has become synonymous with them.
Appearing in a red dress as she sits next to Romeo, the former Miss SA is wearing what appears to be traditional Xhosa attire with a matching headdress.
Romeo is dressed in a two-piece formal look: black pants and a matching semi-button-up shirt with gold embroidery across the chest and forearms.
He is enveloped by his wife, who has one arm around his shoulder, and both wear big, broad smiles.
Mzansi take in lovely scenes
The love-inspired post attracted about 220,000 views in the 12 hours since it was posted while raking in 2500 likes.
Briefly News look at the colourful comments that greeted it.
@_officialMoss wrote:
"They look stunning; what a beautiful couple."
@khandizwe_chris said:
"Beautiful couple indeed."
@HikatekileUnati added:
"Basetsana is very beautiful."
