Skeem Saam actor, Sicelo Buthelezi and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together

A photo of the pair looking loved up surfaced on social media and was met with a cocktail of reactions

While some netizens congratulated the couple, others bashed them for having a child out of wedlock

Sicelo Buthelezi and his girlfriend posed for a photo showing off their baby bump. Images: seekay_sa

Source: Instagram

Former Gomora star, Sicelo Buthelezi and his girlfriend are expecting their first child!

Sicelo Buthelezi poses with pregnant girlfriend

It looks like Sicelo Buthelezi has much more to celebrate than just his blooming acting and music career after he and his girlfriend shared some big news.

In a photo posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the Skeem Saam actor posted with his gorgeous pregnant girlfriend at what appeared to be a baby shower, officially announcing the news.

The actor, who also doubles as a musician and soon-to-be father, was recently harassed by a Skeem Saam fan over a triggering scene, but appears to have moved on from the drama to bigger and better things:

Mzansi weighs in on Sicelo Buthelezi's photo

Fans congratulated the couple and wished them well on their new journey:

Winile_MD said:

"Bathong, Teddy, congratulations, my baby!"

YollyBlu wrote:

"Love is beautiful!"

shaz___m showed love to the couple:

"Congratulations to them!"

Meanwhile, others criticised the pair for having a child out of wedlock:

c68bb500ae24427 threw shade at Sicelo:

"One thing about black South African men, marriage is the last thing on their minds, if it's even in their minds."

UphakamaM was stunned:

"Girlfriend, not wife? He banna, what happened to marriage?"

Mabaso614 said:

"This generation is confused. He is only 25 years old; instead of getting married, he is having children. Next, this girl will be a single mother."

Bongi Mbonambi and wife announce second pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to news of Bongi Mbonambi and his wife announcing their second pregnancy.

Anastacia posted some adorable preggy fashion pics, showing off her baby bump, and had netizens raving over her style:

seabelomel gushed over Anastacia:

"I can't choose; you looked amazing in all the slides."

