Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia, have officially welcomed their second child

The Springboks star and his beautiful partner are now parents of two after sharing the news on their social media pages

This after Anastacia officially announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day and served cute pregnancy looks

Bongi Mbonambi announced the arrival of his second baby with his wife, Anastacia. Image: everydaylife_stacy

Source: Instagram

Bongi Mbonambi recently welcomed a new bundle of joy to his family and couldn't wait to share the wonderful news.

Bongi and Anastacia Mbonambi welcome baby

Months after announcing their pregnancy, Bongi and Anastacia Mbonambi have finally welcomed their second child.

What makes it even more special is that the couple also ushered in August by celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, and it's clear that the festivities are only getting started.

The Springboks star shared the news on his private Instagram page, which Kaya 959 quoted as the rugby world cup champion seemingly alluded to the baby being a girl:

"A beautiful new addition to our family. Mom and baby are doing great. She is perfect. Such an amazing and unexplainable feeling."

Anastacia Mbonambi serves pregnancy looks

Mrs Mbonambi; a content creator, fashionista, and the champion of the family, has been giving her followers all the much-needed pregnancy winter looks, and fans couldn't get enough of them.

From casual fits to classy and dressy, Anastacia never dropped the ball and always gave the people what they want. Here's a look at some of her top looks:

my_essential_list said:

"Absolutely beautiful!"

flikker_sa wrote:

"Die een so mooi soos die ander! We love you."

kirstinkiah was obsessed:

"Love love love it!"

seabelomel gushed over Anastacia:

"I can't choose; you looked amazing in all the slides."

wiremaven was stunned:

"How can one person be so perfect?"

jenelle_elrene hyped Anastacia up:

"A whole Vogue bump!"

